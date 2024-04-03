Share:

“Godzilla x Kong” is the sequel to the smash hit “Godzilla vs Kong” where this time around the duo teams up to battle giant ape Scar King and his ice-breathing dragon Shimo while Kong continues his search to find others of his kind.

When compared to previous films in the franchise, “Godzilla x Kong” is more on the cartoony side with one fight scene being in an antigravity room where Godzilla and Kong are flying through the air battling other titans. The duo also battles each other in Egypt using various wrestling moves, one being when Godzilla spears Kong into the pyramids.

Speaking of Kong, he continues his journey of trying to find other apes in the movie which was a big highlight of the film. It was pretty sad when at one point he thought he heard another ape only to see it was a frog mimicking his roar. His story later picks up when meets a baby named Suko and follows him to a colony of apes ruled by Scar King. Upon seeing Kong, Scar King immediately challenges him, seeing him as weak for relying on humans whereas Kong views Scar King as weak for scaring the other apes into a tyranny.

This journey revolves around Kong wanting to free his people from Scar King’s grip, even willing to take on his pet Shimo, nearly losing his hand in the process. Kong then needs a gauntlet made by humans to give him a chance in future battles. This later proves his point of relying on people to Scar King as the gauntlet is what actually puts his reign to an end. Our protagonist later ends the movie having freed his people, and returns to the colony teasing his title as ‘King Kong’ happy he is now home.

That being said, the movie is not without its serious moments. When it comes to the villain Scar King’s introduction, his demeanor completely steals the show. Repeatedly ridiculing Kong for his relationship with the humans when they are beasts who can easily wipe them out. It was pretty funny with him making fun of Kong who got a filling on his tooth, but irony kicks in with human technology being involved with his undoing.

His ruthlessness is not an afterthought when it comes to the new titan Suko whom Scar King tries to defeat only to be stopped by Suko’s mother. Upset that Suko’s mom had gotten involved, Scar King proceeds to kick her into lava much to Suko’s dismay. There were many gasps in the theater when this happened, and it was pretty refreshing to see a villain that’s actually evil instead of being misunderstood similar to other villains recently.

For the whole movie, Scar King is portrayed as someone Kong wouldn’t want to mess with, but when it comes to his fight scenes that’s where his issues really start to show. In their first fight, Kong nearly beats him with his Hench monkeys almost getting involved to aid him in the fight only for him to retreat, relying on the secondary villain, his pet Shimo to finish the fight for him with the help of his bone whip. The same thing even happens in the final battle where he surprisingly goes to attack Godzilla only to be scared off by his atomic breath and pulling out his whip to sick Shimo on Kong.

As for Shimo’s portrayal, her character is written to be a much bigger and cooler threat, even being dubbed as “the titan who caused the ice age”. And she kept through to her name, freezing multiple locations in the final battle doing the most damage to the city. Her feats are immeasurable throughout the movie with her easily turning the tide against Kong, even causing him to enlist the help of Godzilla to stand a chance. And with her match against Godzilla taking her on they were evenly matched even when he was in his “evolved” form.

It was pretty cool to see a classic callback with both titans firing their powered breaths at each other clashing and sending both of them flying back. Even with the duo teaming up they were barely able to beat her. It was only through shattering the whip controlling her that she turned and teamed up with the duo to take out Scar King.

Godzilla throughout the movie is more of a side character, which will disappoint Godzilla fans. He had amazing fight scenes, one being when he battles Scylla in Rome and finishes the beast with a cool call back to Godzilla 2014, where he ends the beast by blowing her up with his atomic breath similar to when he defeated the two Mutos which got a big cheer from the audience.

Another fight scene he has is another titan named Tiamat. The movie makes sure to hype this up by playing intense music with the audience whistling and clapping as both titans stare each other down only for the fight to end in two to three minutes with the only purpose of the fight being to explain how Godzilla obtains his evolved form teased in the toys.

It was pretty cool to see him fight another titan, but it was kind of underwhelming as it was more or less used as exposition. Nonetheless, everyone in the theater was still hyped, clapping, and cheering, but immediately went to laughing with the exposition that followed shortly after. In a very obvious scene in a pretty hilarious scene reminiscent of “Madame Web’s” memed trailer line with him barely entering Tiamat’s chamber and military personnel already know his intentions somehow saying “He’s entering Tiamat’s tomb to absorb the radiation he must be charging up for a big battle coming up.”

If anything this movie definitely feels more of a Kong film with dabs of Godzilla in it. At most Godzilla’s scenes just feel like a way to remind the audience he’s in the movie or use him to relay exposition.

The main cast consists of many returning faces such as Kaylee Hottle as Jia, Rebecca Hall as Dr. Andrews, Jia’s guardian who believes that she knows what’s best for Jia, and Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie plays the comic relief podcaster who wants to record and leak to the public about Hollow Earth. Finally, we meet newcomer Dan Stevens as Trapper, an Ace Ventura-like character who seeks to look after the Titans wanting to know more about them.







Follow: