With the holidays right around the corner, it can be very overwhelming to find gifts for the many different people in your life. To get you prepared for Christmas, I scoured the internet so you don’t have to! Here’s a gift guide with ideas for men, women, teens, and kids. The gifts in each category are sorted from least to most expensive.

Gifts For Men:

Men’s Memory Foam Slippers

Price: $20.98

Give the gift of comfort and warmth with a nice pair of slippers. There are multiple color options and they contain thick memory foam and breathable microsuede material.

Nike Socks

Price: $23.97

They might not include it in their lists but they always need socks. Nike socks are a perfect gift for brothers, dads, significant others, grandpas, etc.

3-Pc. Daily Hydration Skincare Set For Men

Price: $39

All he needs for clear, hydrated skin. This set ncludes a charcoal face wash, face scrub, and moisturizing lotion.

Nike Utility Power Training Medium Duffel Bag

Price: $72

A bag that could be used for the gym, commuting, or as an overnight bag. It contains multiple pockets to organize essentials and adjustable shoulder straps and handles.

ThinkGeek, Inc. Marvel Avengers Thor’s Hammer 44-Piece Tool Set

Price: $129.99

Personally, one of the coolest gifts I’ve ever come across. Thor’s hammer that is filled with all the basic tools. Perfect for Marvels fans who like to build!

65 Quart High Performance Hard Cooler

Price: $199

Very durable and perfect for someone who spends a lot of their time outdoors. This cooler contains thick insulation and 2 bottle openers. A cheaper alternative to the Yeti cooler.

Gifts for Women:

PINK Faux Fur Slides

Price: $20

Comfy slippers are always a good idea. These PINK slippers have great reviews and offer the perfect amount of comfort and warmth. They’re affordable and adorable.

Bath and Body Works 3-WIck Candle

Price: $26.95

Made with essential oils and makes a great gift for anyone. Bath and Body Works tends to have many deals during the holidays, so if you can’t choose a scent maybe grab more than one!

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit

Price: $38

A travel-friendly skincare set that includes 6 different products meant to cleanse, hydrate, and brighten the skin. All the products are vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Price: $59.99

It’s only five inches wide so it’s very compact and easy to transport. Able to brew any cup size between 6-12 oz. Affordable and perfect for coffee lovers!

Stanley Cup

Price: $76.99

It seems like everyone nowadays has a Stanley, so if she doesn’t it will make a great gift. They come in a variety of colors and sizes. Stanleys are environmentally-friendly and car cup holder compatible.

Sutra Beauty 9 Pc Bundle Set

Price: $149.99

A set that includes a blowout brush, mini curling wand, straightener, hair serum, heat protector, leave-in conditioner, 2 crane clips, and a heated case. A perfect gift for someone who loves styling their hair.

Gifts for Kids/Teens:

Air Hogs Gravitor with Trick Stick

Price: $21.64

The gravitor is a toy drone that allows kids to control it using their bodies and hands! They can learn to master over 12 tricks with it and play with friends.

Squishmallow 5″ Plush Mystery Box, 5-Pack

Price: $44.99

A set of 5 mystery squishmallows that comes in an exclusive squishmallow box. They make comfy companions and are great for kids or (even adults like myself) who love plushies.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Set

Price: $47.99

Any lego set in general would make a great gift! This flower set has been popular lately, and could be gifted to both kids and teens. When completed, this lego bouquet makes a pretty room display.

Skidee Scooter

Price: 79.99

This scooter is perfect for kids, teens and adults due to its adjustable handlebar height! It comes in many different colors and also includes a maintenance kit.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Price: $99

These high performance wireless headphones offer comfort-cushioned ear cups. They contain up to 40 hours of battery life and are compatible with iOS and Android devices. Perfect gift for kids or teens who are always listening to music or podcasts.