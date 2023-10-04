Where 2021’s “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” set out to imitate the feeling of a classic “Saw” movie, “Saw X” jumps up to properly give fans of the gruesome franchise just what they’ve been asking for. This one delivers a proper, bloody disgusting, and compelling entry in the long-running series.

“Saw X” launches the audience back to the early ’00s, between “Saw” and “Saw II,” when cellphones still flipped up and down and search engines were in their infancy. Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer, the infamous Jigsaw killer who was diagnosed with cancer in 2004’s “Saw.” Seeking a potential miracle cure at the recommendation of a fellow cancer survivor, Kramer travels to Mexico to undergo an experimental treatment headed by Dr. Cecilia Pederson. However, after discovering the entire operation was a sham, Kramer sets out to deliver his vengeance the only way he knows how, by testing those who wronged him and hopefully giving them a new outlook on life.

The horror genre, and perhaps Hollywood in general, has been on a recent trend of making movies that are set chronologically between movies they made years ago, and “Saw X” is a prime example of that. And while usually this trope can be obnoxious about harkening back to what came before, this movie steers very clear of that, with a few minor caveats. “Saw X” heralds the return of Shawnee Smith’s Amanda Young, who fans will remember as Kramer’s original apprentice following her run-in with the series’ infamous reverse bear trap. But as far as references go to the series that came before, that’s it, and instead of this being a, “Hey remember this?” for the audience, she actually takes a crucial part in the plot.

The most interesting part of this movie is the shift for John Kramer, where the previous movies make it clear he is the villain, “Saw X” sets out to humanize Kramer and empathize with him. However, it doesn’t go without highlighting his hypocrisy and cheap cop-out of not technically murdering anyone because the “choice is theirs.” Bell and Smith’s relationship in the film is incredibly well-fleshed out and feels completely in line with everything that came before. While Bell has shown he can perfectly play the cynical and cold-calculated killer, he also shines bright as the main character who is simply looking for peace in his life. It is worth mentioning how kickass it is that despite being 81, Bell is still giving a stellar performance and his cadence and line delivery sound closely identical to movies from nearly 20 years ago.

Due to this increased focus on Kramer, the entire film feels much more personal and down to earth. While there is a considerable lack of the infamous Billy the Puppet, Kramer gets his hands dirty with this one and the audience gets to witness it firsthand. While the tried-and-true audiotapes make their return, there are scenes where Kramer is just out and about delivering his sermons to his victims which is very much welcomed.

True to form for the series, it was chock-full of gory traps that make you cringe in your seat and feel that tingly sensation in your body. Perhaps the grossest and most alarming is the brain surgery trap. One of the faux doctors Mateo is strapped to a wheelchair and given three minutes to perform a craniectomy and place his brain matter in a container before a mask with branding irons clamps on his face, killing him. Mixed with the classic batshit crazy editing that I simply adore, this trap is amazing in a sick twisted way.

While “Spiral” looked very clean in comparison, “Saw X,” which was helmed by legacy franchise director Kevin Greutert, brings back the grunge ambiance most commonly associated with the early entries. This extends to the cinematography as well, as the film is shot beautifully, but there is a clear layer of grime on the camera lens that you wish you could wipe away and just can’t.

While this one lacks the secondary cop-plot that fans would come to expect, the third act is still fixed with a pretty impressive twist that you won’t see coming. It’s perfectly explained and even fitted with some winks at the audience but prepares you for the batshit crazy ending. And of course, it wouldn’t be a wacko ending without Charlie Clouser’s haunting “Zepp X” and man, does it just hit this time.

If there were any negatives to be had, perhaps its largest would be the main villain’s role in the story. The writers were tasked with having a villain be the “hero” of the story and as such, she comes a bit more cartoony than they probably intended. But it’s pretty hard to write that someone is supposed to be more evil than the guy who traps people in life-or-death scenarios for shits and gigs.

“Saw X” does something that many long-running horror franchises have failed to do in the modern age, and that’s proving it hasn’t lost sight of what made the originals so good. Helmed by people who have worked on the series for years, it is exactly what gore-hounds and longtime fans have been looking for and stakes its claim at the top of the franchise.