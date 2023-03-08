The 95th Academy Awards are on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and many individuals and movies are up for awards. Below are just a few of the selection that will be considered on the 12th..

The highly contested Best Actor category is filled to the brim with the best of the best. From Brendan Fraser in “The Whale” to Paul Mascal in “Aftersun”, every nominee has put their best foot forward to be on this list.

But the clear winner here is Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”. Fraser brings a spirited and mesmerizing performance that deals with anxiety, heartbreak, and the hope to finally achieve something in the form of his daughter. Fraser plays Charlie, a six-hundred-pound online English professor.

For the Best Actress category, all of the actresses nominated made amazing performances in films. This year It was a serious toss-up between Cate Blanchett in “Tár” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

However, Michelle Yeoh’s performance as Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is not just about a small business owner and a mother but also ten different personalities all at once which then makes her character multifaceted and multi-personality which she achieves at every turn. With Yoeh in this being figuratively everything everywhere all at once, that achievement alone is deserving of the best performance in the female acting lead.

Cinematography is all about image, color, and light. For the Best Cinematography category, the cinematography in “Elvis” was vibrantly colorful, “Tár” had majestic scenery of contemporary Berlin, and James Friend’s “All Quite on the Western Front” World War 1 film was indeed epic.

For this category, James Freind’s work takes the Oscar home. Along with the art design, “All Quite on The Western Front” captures an immersive and beautiful landscape including the battle sequences that would leave you in awe.

For the Best Director category, It was a great year for directing and for directors. Todd Field’s sixteen-year comeback to make “Tár” was quite a brilliant piece of work, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiography of his childhood “‘The Fabelmans’ was also well crafted and directed. In “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, The Daniel duo took creativity and originality to new heights with a laundromat to a new multiverse.

For Best Director, because of this creativity and originality, the Oscar goes to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. From the humble beginnings of being music directors and making such music videos like “Turn Down for What”, the Daniels duo only moved on up and made a dazzling movie with a unique story and a relatable message of family and identity. A duo that took the idea of a multiverse and made it possibly better than any other multiverse story that has or will ever exist.

For the main prize, the Best Picture category, there were so many unforgettable movies in 2022. From the anticipated sequel “Top Gun: Maverick”, to the Irish tale in “The Banshee of Inirshieren”, to the wonderful world of “Avatar: The Way of Water”, and the multi-world of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

With all that is said in done, the Best Picture award goes to “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. The film has all the best picture momentum on its side from dominating the Screen Actors Guild awards which includes the best cast in a motion picture, to the influential bellwether Producers Guild of America award early this year.

From the story of a Chinese Immigrant running a laundromat and then creating its own unique non-MCU style multiverse conceived by the brilliant surreal minds of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere at Once” is risk-taking and heartwarming for all to watch and experience.