Drugs are bad kids, but if you’re Francis Ford Coppola, you take them to come up with something as batshit insane as “Megalopolis.”

I can barely even bring myself to call “Megalopolis” a film. It is truly its own beast. I wouldn’t argue with anyone who thinks that this is the biggest piece of shit to ever come out in the history of cinema. If someone went into the cinema expecting “Megalopolis” to be the next “Godfather,” then they would be sorely disappointed. And yet, it’s oddly beautiful in its way. No amount of negative reviews will stop this film from being an amazing marvel of cinema. EVERYONE SHOULD SEE THIS FILM.

The film is incoherent and sloppy. A scene will begin, go on for an eternity, and then just end without leading into anything else. There’s unnecessary narration whenever the film thinks it needs it. Every single actor is absolutely awful in this film, some intentionally. Then consider the fact that this film is just a pretentious, egotistical idea-vomit of 40 years in the making, just makes “Megalopolis” a film that would’ve been shamed out of existence if it had been directed by anyone else other than Coppola. Despite all of the odds however, I would be lying if I said “Megalopolis” wasn’t an incredibly fun, and for lack of a better word, awe inspiring work of art.

The film stars Adam Driver as Cesar, a genius architect with dreams of turning the fictional setting of “New Rome” into a utopia. The film never really distinguishes whether he is someone to root for, or if he is supposed to serve as a cautionary tale of obsession and power. Driver’s acting is unintentionally brilliant. His goofy accent and ridiculous demeanor is Razzie-worthy. The thing is that it’s not really Driver’s fault, the horrible character dialogue is a major reason as to why Driver and company failed to bring the film to life.

The visuals are as inconsistent as the writing. In one scene, my eyes would be bestowed the utmost beautiful landscape and luscious lighting. Then the very next scene, my eyes would be subjected to the most uncannily grotesque, stupid looking cgi edits and unfocused camera work. The landscape of “New Rome” is beautiful and disgusting. It seems that Coppola desperately wanted to stay true to the “Metropolis” meets “Gotham” vibe for the setting, but then unintentionally added “Blade Runner” into the mix.

The score was almost non-existent and completely forgettable. The only memorable parts of the score was when it single handedly made a few scenes ten times more awkward then what they’d be without any music. Take a scene near the beginning of the film. Adam Driver is spewing out exposition to Nathalie Emmanuel’s character. Pretty standard stuff so far. All of a sudden, Driver pauses his exposition dump just to put on a blazer and stare strangely at Emmanuel. This goes on for a whole minute as a strange jazz-fusion composition builds up and escalates. The scene is already embarrassing enough as it is, just for the score to make it ten times more awkward.

Take all of these horrible things I’ve listed, and consider that they’re all dogpiled inside of a film directed by one of the most respected and legendary directors in the history of cinema. It isn’t like this is a Coppola film that he had to sign onto out of some sort of contractual obligation. This is a genuine passion project that was cookin’ up for literal decades. In a cynical way, that makes “Megalopolis” all the more hilarious. The film managed to exist in the first place, when every singular odd was against it, just to be dogshit.

Sometimes I felt like I was watching the attempts of a film student with a random loan of one hundred million dollars. A lot of things in the film, such as the character arcs and the general progression of the plot, were just handled so amateurly that it left me baffled as if I was actually witnessing the movie, or if I was living through some bizarre dream..

Often, my theater would erupt into laughter at the sheer ridiculousness on the screen. Many of the cast members treated the film as a joke. Aubrey Plaza and Shia Lebouf are aware of how insane the film is and put on spectacular, unhinged, unserious performances. The only one who isn’t in on the joke is Coppola.

I saw someone liken this to a big budget Tommy Wiseau film, and I would have to say that that is the most accurate description of what it’s like to experience this abomination. Despite this, no description can ever purely accurately be applied to the film. The best way is for you to experience it with your own eyes.

