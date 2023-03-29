During the 2020 Covid lockdown the stuffed animals known as Squishmallows skyrocketed in sales, seemingly due to the social media app TikTok, with the hashtag “squishtok” currently having over 1.9 billion views and the subreddit r/squishmallow having over 88,000 members.

Popular for their large selection of designs and squishy texture, Squishmallows have dominated the toy industry for the last three years, being the most popular toy brand in 21 out of 51 states in 2022 and winning Toy Association’s 2022 Toy of the Year award.

Maya Vega, a 20 year old nursing major at PCC, began a TikTok account for her Squishmallows, going by the name of Squishbuddys, in 2022 that has now accumulated over 65,500 followers in the last year. Through Tiktok, Facebook, and Instagram Vega discovered an entire community of people who love Squishmallows as much as her.

Vega regularly goes to what are referred to as “squish meets” with her family. Squish meets are events that are held by local Squishmallow lovers to trade and sell their squishmallows to each other out of the trunks of their cars. Something that started off as a small, local event has turned into multiple monthly events with dozens of attendees.

“When I first started collecting there were like five cars, maybe four? But the past like, I would say like five months, those squish meets have gotten to where it’s like 30 plus cars,” Vega said.

“Recently, there’s just like a whole bunch of new people. And it’s fun to see them but then they also get into drama because they’re new.”

As well as squish meets, there are also squish drops. Squish drops are held about once a month at Five Below. Many Squishmallow lovers will line up in front of Five Below early in the morning to beat the crowd of people hoping to find a rare or newly released Squishmallow.

“So when the store opens up, you wait in a line,” Vega said. “Sometimes it’s busy and sometimes it is. It really depends on what’s been really. During the release for Halloween, it was crazy. Because like, the lines were long, and then people were like, angry that there weren’t enough.There only like two left when they’re supposed to be like 10. And that’s when the store just opened. Oh, wow. Yeah. So there’s really a lot of sides to this”. “Um, that’s never happened to me personally. But yeah, but at the Five Below drops, they always have like a warning before we go inside like, Oh, don’t push and shove like there’s little kids here.”

Squishmallows have existed since 2017, but in 2020 there was a sudden mass increase of purchases made by teenagers and young adults during the Covid-19 lockdown. Jonathan Kelly of Kellytoy credits Squishmallow’s success with young adults to the engaging online community and large variety of Squishmallows that are being sold.

“I think they’re cute. I feel like they’re all obviously marketed towards little kids, but 20 year olds I feel like for the majority are the ones that collect and buy them,” said Vega. “Obviously kids can’t buy them or if they can, it’s whatever is in the store and not the rare ones. I think they’re the ones that spend the most time and money, the ones who made it popular are like the 20 year olds and up.”

After three years of extreme popularity, the squishmallow trend shows no sign of slowing down. Ever increasing sales insures that the community will outlast any “phase.”