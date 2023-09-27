Dodgers jerseys and merch-filled classrooms can be spotted all throughout PCC as many students and staff declare themselves as fans, but will that change after Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias’ arrest on domestic violence?

The Dodgers have remained a contributing factor and staple to the Los Angeles culture, especially the Hispanic community for many years. Dodgers star pitcher Julio Urias has been a representation for Mexican Angelenos since he signed with them in 2012, and made his first appearance in 2016. He would embrace his roots with each win by holding up the Mexican flag or shouting out his country during a post-win interview.

However as always, there is madness behind the beauty. Julio Urias was arrested Sunday, Sept. 3, after a physical dispute with his wife at the Los Angeles BMO stadium, further disappointing fans as this wasn’t the first time Urias has been charged with domestic violence.

Urias has been suspected of this behavior before. In 2019, the Dodgers’ pitcher was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and was punished with a 20-game suspension. His repetitive offense has contributed to people removing themselves from his fanbase.

Many students at PCC are a part of the Dodgers fan base and feel conflicted over Urias’ arrest, almost in disbelief as Urias has been a role model to many Dodgers fans, especially the Mexican fans. Katie Siriani is a first-year student and a big Dodgers fan, and she expressed her personal feelings about the matter.

“It was probably some type of power trip that he felt superior when doing it,” Siriani said. “I was really disgusted.”

Urias was sent on administrative leave from the Dodgers and had all his merchandise taken down for the stadium as the Dodgers has a domestic violence policy that was issued in 2015, as they condone zero tolerance of abuse of any kind to be performed by a player or faculty member of the team. PCC student Christian Guitierrez shared his input on Urias’ exemption from the team.

“That’s kind of light,” Gutierrez said. “Honestly considering what he did, that’s the starting ground.”

This controversy led to speculations with the team as a whole, questioning whether or not Urias’ actions will change Dodger culture.

Die-hard Dodgers fan and PCC student Austin Sandoval communicated his beliefs in how those of the Dodger culture would be affected by the situation.

“The entire Dodgers franchise has been a very big part of Los Angeles culture for years,” Sandoval said. “And we as fans can definitely see that this was the wrongdoing of one single player, not of the team. So I don’t think Urias’ actions should taint the entire franchise.”

Urias’ actions have left many fans who looked up to him as an icon in the dust, and Mexican fans are left disappointed as the player who represented their country is now on trial for allegations of domestic violence.

As Urias is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 27, opinions are guaranteed to change as the trial continues to release further evidence of Urias’ confirmed actions.