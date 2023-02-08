Nostalgia on a plate for Amanda Herrera, first year student at PCC, huevos con salchicha is perfect whether it’s a rainy or a stay-at-home sick day. Huevos con salchicha, which translates from Spanish to English means “eggs and hotdog” channels a strong emotional meaning for Herrera as she connects it to her grandparents’ home every time she takes a bite. After her aunt cooked it for the first time, there was no way of removing this core memory dish from her memory bank or taste buds.

“This dish is a core memory for me because it reminds me of how I used to live with my grandparents and the comfort it brings me,” Herrera said. “When I first tried it I was amazed how good of a combo it was and how well the flavors went together.”

Even if you’ve never heard of “huevos con salchicha” a mere utterance of the name is enough to take Herrera back to those simpler times, making it one of the core memories for her inner child. The dish holds so much reminiscence for Herrera but it is fairly easy to make in a short amount of time, making the recipe easy to follow for anyone wanting to try huevos con salchicha.

“The dish itself is simple, it consists of scrambled eggs and hot dog weenies,” Herrera said.

Not only is the dish an anchor for Herrera’s childhood, it is also an ideal after-class snack for a student who might be on the go, or even if there isn’t much left in the fridge that week. This recipe only requires a few ingredients and is very accessible for anyone.

You can make your own huevos con salchicha after class with just a few ingredients and steps!

Ingredients:

1 hotdog

1-2 eggs

½ tablespoon cooking oil

Salt for taste

Instructions: