“It all goes back to the destiny thing,” Bob Dylan once told 60 Minutes in 2004, flashing a wry smile. “I made a bargain with it a long time ago, and I’m holding up my end.”

When Dylan first took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in 1965, a mere 40 days after his controversial electric debut at the Newport Folk Festival, the folk world was still reeling. Boos from alienated fans rained down upon the then-24-year-old — something that never rattled the young, brash icon.

Nearly six decades later, riding a renewed wave of interest spurred by the 2024 biopic “A Complete Unknown” — which revisits his electric turn — a now soon-to-be 84-year-old Dylan returned to that same storied stage, once again backed by an electric band, as part of the 10th Anniversary Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

This time, however, no one booed.

The night of May 16 was cool, with a slight breeze that stirred the air.

Hands were rubbed together or tucked deep into pockets. Some sipped beers — partly for warmth, partly for the buzz, partly just to ease into the night. Small clusters of concertgoers chatted idly, their voices rising in anticipation of what was to come. A lingering haze of smoke hung in the air — a drifting blend of marijuana, cigarettes, and the faint, sour trace of brew.

As the sky dimmed, the Bowl glowed a soft, firelit hue. The crowd, mostly older faces, settled in like listeners around a campfire, with the occasional younger fan scattered through the stands.

Dylan — clad in his typical uniform, an all-black suit — stepped onto the stage and struck the first few sound check notes on his piano.

The crowd responded with applause, hollers, and cheers, as if the orange glow that permeated around them had sparked them to life in an instant.

Dylan, reprising the role of storyteller, sang the first lines of “All Along the Watchtower.”

“There must be some way out of here

Said the joker to the thief

There’s too much confusion, I can’t get no relief.”

That line — no relief — mirrored the living legend’s own longevity. After a more than 60-year-long career, Dylan still wasn’t slowing down, still refusing to settle, still answering to whatever force had first pulled him to this very stage in 1965. Whether it’s a passion, a rush, or maybe even a bargain he’s still honoring, that may never be known.

Dylan himself once dismissed carrying any lofty motivation.

“I don’t do it for love,” the ever-elusive singer-songwriter confessed to the BBC in 1986. “I do it because I can do it and I think I’m good at it.”

The night’s setlist was a mix of classics, deep cuts, and a couple surprising covers, but Dylan approached each song with a fresh, upbeat energy. Slower acoustic ballads like “To Ramona” and “Desolation Row,” both performed during his 1965 Bowl debut, were reworked into fuller, more buoyant arrangements.

His voice, grizzled and weathered by time, cut through a lively mix of guitars, bass, and drums. Where he once split his time between standing center stage, playing his guitar, and seated behind a piano, Dylan now exclusively played the keys — still armed with his harmonica, conveniently mounted at mouth height.

Throughout the night, Dylan was his usual tight-lipped self, allowing his music to carry the brunt of the weight. But when he did speak, it was with the dry, cryptic humor fans have come to expect.

Between songs, as he began to introduce the members of his band, Dylan leaned into the mic with a familiar mischievous tenor in his voice.

“Doug’s one of those guys that work down at the crossroads that made a deal with the devil just to play his guitar,” Dylan quipped, gesturing toward guitarist Doug Lancio between phrases on the piano. “I know you can tell. Ain’t that right, Doug?”

Lancio nodded, smiling back at Dylan as the crowd chuckled and cheered, needing no explanation. Dylan’s mythmaking has always thrived in the gray areas between truth and legend.

That mythmaking — the kind that hints at crossroads and bargains — has shadowed Dylan for his entire career, whether self-spun, fan-fed, or media-driven.

He once described it as a “destiny thing,” an entity he’d made a bargain with long ago.

When asked who he exactly made the bargain with, Dylan laughed and replied, “With the Chief Commander of this earth and the world we can’t see.”

For longtime fans, Gentry and Barbara Edes, ages 76 and 52, that quote captures an essential detail about Dylan’s ethos.

“That was him. He was like, I’m just a song and dance man. If you get something from it, great,” Gentry said, channeling the young Dylan’s infamous annoyance with the press. “Don’t look at me. I just wrote the thing.”

“We were young when we first started listening to him,” Barbara added. “How fun to be able to tie it up like this? Here we are as seniors, and so is he. Hopefully, we’re all still relevant today.”

She reflected on the era that shaped Dylan’s early influence — and how, despite his reluctance, he became its voice.

“He was such an icon for our generation. His music set the tone [for us]. Anti-establishmentarianism in those days was big. Everybody was getting hip to that. [But] he didn’t want to be a leader or an icon.”

Despite being a longtime fan, she admitted this was her first time seeing him live.

“Here we are, nearly 60 years later, and I’ve never seen him before. How many more chances are we going to get, right?”

As the set drew to a close, Dylan returned to a classic from early in his career for the first time live since 2018 — “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.”

Once notorious for its piercing wail, Dylan’s harmonica playing was more restrained now, but no less expressive — a parallel to the mellowing of the man himself.

As the final measures of the song approached, he unleashed a final solo that danced playfully between lively, high-pitched bursts and wandering phrases before gradually meandering towards a slow, contemplative finish.

It was a fitting conclusion to the show: understated, assured, and deeply resonant.

The audience, mostly silent for the night out of respect for the man and his music, erupted into long, heartfelt applause that lasted minutes.

As the final notes faded into the brisk Hollywood air, one thing was clear: Dylan is still holding up his end of the bargain.

Whether it’s myth or magic, passion or will, or even just because he can, he remains a legend in motion — still performing, still evolving, still “riding on a mailtrain” through time for anyone still willing to listen.

