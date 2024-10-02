Share:

From having #FOMO to doom scrolling to now brainrotting, the social media lexicon continues to grow, and the buzzwords that float around social media begin to signal that something is wrong. As dramatic as it sounds, it’s a well known fact that social media is destructive to our health. It’s attacking our self esteem and body image, our attention span and critical thinking. These attacks place future generations in a vulnerable position.

Just this past week Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law that will now restrict student’s use of cellphones during school. The law will now require school districts to implement new bans or limitations of cellphones in the classroom by July 1, 2026.

Although this pertains to schools K-12, I decided to take up the challenge myself to see how much of a college student’s life could be altered by not being able to have access to their smartphone.

For five days I turned my smartphone into a dumbphone. I put myself to the test to see if it increased my productivity and helped remove my phone dependency.

I removed all social media, messaging apps, games, and streaming services. It looked as if I had a brand new phone, my phone being glued by the iphone default apps. To take it a step further I decided to remove unnecessary widgets and upload a plain wallpaper, something minimal. I attempted to mimic what a flip phone could do, but I did give myself some wiggle room. I allowed myself to have Spotify and Safari. The catch was I could only use Spotify at the gym and gave myself a 10 minute screen time limit on Safari. For emergencies only.

My sources of entertainment all had to come from the world around me and my computer.

The first day of dumbphone was sort of windy. Not breezy but not stormy, somewhere between tolerable. I started to notice the amount of times I picked my phone up in habit during regular tasks. I would be in the middle of getting ready and randomly pick up my phone and sit down waiting to be hit with new content. The urge to scroll was innate. The first two days I had a total of 13 urges working like muscle memory to open my phone and scroll. The urges would involve me picking up my phone and swiping my finger up on my empty notification center even though I knew nothing would appear.

Because I no longer had access to music on my phone, my car routine became discombobulated. Years of being radio ad-free came to a halt. All of the sudden I was being bombarded by insurance ads, erectile dysfunction pill ads and mattress sale ads. The radio became home away from home. It was inviting and familiar, yet full of chaos. You can hear the same songs on repeat almost every hour and be disrupted by the radio sweeper that sounds like it was made by a baby banging on a soundboard. The radio was similar to a TikTok “for you” page. A repeat of the same trending audios and the occasional influencer trying to sell you products linked in their Amazon storefront.

Not being able to check emails and messages from the Courier at the touch of my hand quickly became inconvenient and annoying. I quickly became obsessed with rushing home and logging onto my computer to be updated with what was going on. I started to prefer being home to constantly check instead of being out. I also started to notice that I was relying on my phone to notify me about school assignments instead of having the responsibility to check myself. Phone dependency wasn’t easy to shake off. Having the responsibility to keep track of my own life instead of my phone was the hardest part of this experiment.

Breaks and gaps were a bit awkward. Prior to dumphone, I would avoid silence or awkwardness while waiting in line or taking a break at work by going on my phone. These gaps now allowed me to get back into reading or just being present in silence and waiting. I felt less rushed throughout my day and started to be more aware of my surroundings.

And yet, overall productivity sort of went up. I noticed I was able to pay attention easier and be more present. I also didn’t have a choice to pay attention in class, even when I was bored. Boredom was filled with being forced to do the assignments I would put off or just didn’t want to do. It was still possible to procrastinate or fill time up with something else, but it certainly wasn’t hours of doom scrolling.

