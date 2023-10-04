Following in similar footsteps to films such as “The Social Network,” and “The Big Short,” “Dumb Money” tells a tale of a very contemporary event that disrupted the entire industry it was a part of. Directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, Seth Rogen, and Pete Davidson among others, it is yet another example of why historical dramas should not be relegated to purely telling stories the majority of the audience wasn’t even around for.

“Dumb Money” is the story of Keith Gill, (Dano) AKA RoaringKitty and u/DeepFuckingValue on Youtube and Reddit respectively. He was a financial analyst for MassMutual, a life insurance and financial services company, who in his free time spent a lot of time researching various stocks as well as sharing his thoughts and opinions on them through his Youtube and Reddit accounts. In the world of wall street and stocks, people who trade stocks in their free time and using their own money are known as retail investors. Professionals who do this work for a living refer to them pejoratively as “dumb money.”

Gill gained a lot of notoriety through his live streams wherein he was able to effectively explain that he believed video game retailer, Gamestop, was undervalued in the stock market at the time. The story starts after Gill and his wife, Caroline, invest their entire life savings into Gamestop, a business that has only been steadily declining with the rise of more convenient methods for purchasing games, piled on with the troubles brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a film like “The Social Network” did its best to try and stay as timeless as possible, given the subject matter, “Dumb Money” not only embraces the context of when exactly the story takes place, but uses it to its advantage.

The film opens with Gabe Plotkin (Rogen), chief investment officer of Melvin Capital Management, in his jarringly empty yet large estate, on a phone call discussing issues regarding the demolition of one of his properties he intended to replace with a private tennis court for his family during the pandemic. The scene is promptly followed by the first of many surprising and fitting needle drops used throughout as “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion plays, reminding us exactly who is in this house.

The film shines most in its overall execution. As fascinating a story this is on its own, the finished product is nowhere near as compelling without the direction, editing, and performances from the cast.

Gillespie directs this film with a level of urgency and energy that only escalates as the story gets more intense. This is exemplified further by Kirk Baxter’s editing.

Baxter, who also worked on “The Social Network,” brings some of his familiar flair to “Dumb Money.” While the idea of discussing stocks and the subject of investing might sound extremely dry and boring to most people who aren’t interested, Gillespie and Baxter succeed in explaining this story in a very streamlined manner that focuses on the aspects relevant to telling a clear and easy to follow story.

At its core, this is an underdog story of people standing together and supporting a movement that was in direct opposition to the uber-wealthy. The characters at the focus all come from different backgrounds and are in totally different situations, united by one common similarity– everyone needs money.

This theme is explored further through the film’s music supervision. Any time a popular song starts playing, the movie cuts to our various characters and they’re all listening to that same song. It’s a clever choice that highlights the similar position these characters are stuck in.

The performances all work well for the tone the movie’s going for. Paul Dano specifically shines as Gill and at certain points feels so natural, you’d think he has a secret side gig as a Twitch streamer. Admittedly, I haven’t seen all of RoaringKitty’s videos, but Dano seemingly has. He manages to capture all the mannerisms and personality the real Gill displayed in a way that feels so much more meaningful than just a simple impression of the man would do.

Seth Rogen is solid as Melvin Capital CIO Gabe Plotkin and is able to step away from the type of character he typically played in his more irreverent stoner comedies. Here, his character is actually given more nuance than expected. The opening scene painted him as more of a one-dimensional “clown” than a real person but those thoughts were extinguished as the story progressed and we learned more about his character.

The biggest surprise comes from Pete Davidson who plays Gill’s younger brother Kevin. After a long career on Saturday Night Live, showing up in various movies in comedic roles as well as starring in a few of his own, he finally gave a funny performance. Being typecast as the same “unfunny loser” role has finally paid off as he’s managed to completely perfect this character. His chemistry with Paul Dano feels so natural it makes the warmer, more emotional scenes between the two that much more effective. Davidson delivers his dialogue with a confidence that makes even his more absurd lines all the more entertaining.

The film isn’t always successful in what it’s trying to accomplish. It is very fast paced so, this does end up resulting in some clunky exposition here and there.

Gillespie and co. at times struggle with informing the audience about the details in a simple enough way, while trying to be as entertaining as possible. Certain scenes of dialogue feel very clunky where characters are forced to explain the events taking place in very unnatural ways in order to quickly inform the audience. These scenes end up feeling sloppier than intended.

The film doesn’t shy away from reminding the audience that the events in this story really happened. Throughout the film, we are shown the amount of debt certain retail investors have as they’re introduced. Melvin Capital shut its doors for good after this happened and it was a lesson for these companies not to take the power of the people lightly. Keith Gill has basically disappeared from the public spotlight entirely following these events and it looks like his 50k+ gamble paid off for him pretty well.

While “Dumb Money” doesn’t reinvent the wheel as far as contemporary historical dramas go, its strengths far outway its weaknesses and manages to deliver a very entertaining and informative story.