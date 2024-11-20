Share:

As onlookers watched in silence, the rhythmic heartbeat of the Nipmuc tribe- the “people of the fresh water”- rippled throughout PCC’s Creveling Lounge, accompanied only by a singular yet intensely powerful voice singing a traditional greeting song in the Algonquian language.

The conductor of this one-man tribal orchestra was Larry Spotted Crow Mann, who supplied the sonorous sounds of his traditional hand drum as well as the reverberant singing voice to pair alongside it.

“The drum has a resonance that connects to the soul,” said Mann. “A long time ago, the hunters or the healers would go out and drum and it would put them in a dream state and through that dream state, they would find out where the animals were hiding or where their enemy was hiding.”

Mann, a proud member of the Indigenous Nipmuc tribe, is an author, tribal drummer, and cultural educator. This past Friday, Nov 15, continuing PCC’s celebration of Native American Heritage Month, attendees were treated to a presentation by Mann on the various outlets he uses to preserve and share the stories of his tribe.

After the presentation, a book signing was held for his storybook, “Drumming and Dreaming”, a deeply personal work in which Mann transcribes the traditional stories of the Nipmuc, which have been passed down for thousands of years.

“What you are about to read are Indigenous Tales that never made it to the ears and hearts of countless children that it was meant for,” Mann wrote in the book’s Foreword.

Hailing from the coasts of Massachusetts, Mann has traveled to places such as Ecuador, Iceland, Sweden, and now Pasadena, with the focus of spreading these stories.

“I felt it was important to bring [my message] here as a distant relative,” said Mann. “I wanted to make that connection and I think it’s an honor for me to be here to speak and share in this community. I think it’s important that we learn about our different relatives from different tribal nations and share our stories and in recognizing our deep connection many eons ago.”

Ever since he was 21 years old, Mann’s life mission has been singularly devoted- so much so that it is evident in his name, “Spotted Crow”.

“So, a native person in the Algonquian culture, we actually get three names through[out] our lifetime. You have a name that’s in childhood. You have a name as an adult. And you have a name as an elder,” Mann explained. “My name was given to me as Crow because I was the one who brings the stories and the spots represent protection.”

While many of the stories in “Drumming and Dreaming” aim to uplift the soul, Mann’s presentation sought to recontextualize the Native American experience during the country’s formative years and illustrate how his work has, and continues to, recoup what was lost. He first spoke of the number of Indigenous people who lived in the United States before colonization- ”a nice way of saying genocide,” as he put it- and after.

“If you do a rough [estimate], people will bring up a modest number and say that there were 20 million native people here, and this is not even including South America,” Mann said. “By the 1900s, … there’s about 250,000 Native American people here, and if you look at that, this is the largest genocide ever taken place in recorded history.”

Mann stressed that it was important, however, to seek hope and even laughter in the midst of sadness.

“Today, the Native American population is approximately 6.8 million… and growing,” Mann said, pausing for comedic effect as an image of his youngest son, Kehteau, appeared on screen. “I have this picture here as a reminder [to] bring some lightheartedness and levity to the harshness of these conversations and as a reminder of what this work is about.”

This approach, as the audience would come to discover, mirrored the attitudes often adopted by Mann’s ancestors during their darkest periods, a connection he uncovered in a letter from his Nipmuc ancestor, Samuel Vickers, a prisoner of war who died in captivity during the Civil War.

“One of my great-great uncles sent a letter to his wife and it was amazing how they could find things to laugh about and joke about in this horrible place during this horrible war. He sends a letter to his wife joking about, saying the fleas were so big, he’s gonna have to use his bow and arrow to shoot them off of his head, and I’m reading this and tears are like-,” Mann gestures to his face, indicating the tears flowing down his face.

Pointing to future generations, Mann highlighted his dedication to uplifting Native American youth through a multitude of efforts, mentioning the implementation of traditional stories as part of a statewide curriculum in Massachusetts to combat drug and alcohol abuse among Native teens, authoring children’s books centered on Native American culture, and serving as the director of Ohketeau, a cultural center for Indigenous scholars. His work aims to bring greater visibility and acceptance to Native faces, culture, and voices.

Mann also emphasized the importance of unity, calling on White allies to help dismantle barriers in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility that burden not only Native Americans but all people of color.

“I think for the most part, … we want that respect. We want the right to exist,” Mann said. “So, then the conversation becomes the allies, our white counterpart relatives. And I believe that [at] the core of all humanity, we’re compassionate people. But it’s not just empathy. It’s compassion that we want to raise awareness of.”

