From vinyls to trading cards to watches, collections are a thing of beauty. They can be new and trendy or vintage and unique. With no limits, just about anything can be a collectible.

The reasons for collecting are as diverse as the items that can be collected. Some do it for the feeling of nostalgia, while others may do it for a flex, and, in some cases, they might do it without even realizing it.

Psychology major Maiya Villanueva shared what started her interest in her long-tenuring shoe collection.

“Growing up, I was the only girl in the family and also the youngest,” Villanueva shared. “I was always hanging around my big brothers and their friends who were all into dressing nicely, and especially wearing various, unique sneakers, a lot of them being Jordans. One of my brother’s friends even had a bunch of shoes in their boxes all stacked on top of each other to cover a whole wall in his room, almost up to the ceiling. And that is what sparked my interest. Ever since I saw that wall when I was 12 years old, I continued to collect shoes and I plan to do it for the rest of my life.”

Over the last 40 years, shoe collecting has grown more and more popular. With companies such as Nike and Jordan pushing out shoes like Air Forces and Dunks, it’s easier than ever to join the fandom, while entry may be easy, it can become difficult to keep up with. Maiya also shared that while this is a fun hobby, she does take it seriously to fall behind on the latest trends.

“I would rate my seriousness for this collection an 8 [out of 10],” said Villanueva. “I say this because I love gathering shoes and being able to put together different outfits with them, but I also must be smart with my money at the same time. At this point in my life, my collecting has slowed down, but I definitely plan for it to pick up as more money comes in.”

Villanueva also highlighted that while she is a sneakerhead, she has seen and noticed collections from her loved ones that she is really fond of.

“One collection that has stood out to me and I find very cute is how my sister-in-law has kept a rose from each bouquet my brother has given her throughout their relationship” she said. “It’s extremely aesthetic, especially when she frames them in a shadow box once they’re dried, and it is also meaningful.”

The practice of collecting has been growing more and more over time with more variety of things that can be collected. One thing to remember is that this practice is for the individual and not for others.

Business major Chanel Waters explains why she believes this hobby should always be viewed as a fun experience.

“I collect Hello Kitty figures and it really started when I was a kid,” Waters shared. “It started when my grandmother gifted me my first, and my parents saw how excited I was and as I got older I kept collecting them because of the nostalgia. Everyone should collect something because it allows an expression and a way to carry out your passion. If you really like something, go out and get it.”

The right items seem to find their right audience and before you know it, that one purchase or gift could quickly turn into one of your most prized possessions. Seek out and find what you like, enjoy the process, and be proud of what comes from it.