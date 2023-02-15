Why is there so much police activity? Why was there so much traffic? Has anyone seen my dog? Do we really know what goes on around our neighborhood and campus? Thanks to neighborhood watch apps run by residents such as Citizen and Nextdoor, questions like these can easily be answered.

Apps like Citizen, Nextdoor, and even Facebook groups allow users to report any crime or disturbances around the neighborhood. Specifically, Citizen shows things such as car crashes, robberies and even missing and found pets. Details can be uploaded so nearby residents know to take different streets or lock their doors. Citizen also allows users to record pictures and videos from the scene of the incident and record police activity. The goal of the Citizen app, according to their website, is to “build the future of public safety together.”

Pasadena City College student, Maya Vega, is familiar with the Citizen app and the Facebook groups created in her area. Although her and her family find the apps to be a great way to get a sense of the neighborhood, she finds that they can also be filled with gossip and misinformation.

“The apps can be very helpful in some situations like cars being stolen, but sometimes people can be gossipy and negative which makes it unhelpful,” Vega said.

The downside to these apps is that it is up to users to report what is happening and sometimes the information may not be correct. It also gives people the opportunity to seek out a crime and put themselves at risk.

To get a better sense of the Citizen app I decided to use it for a week and take note of the different types of alerts in my area. I made sure to have notifications on so that I could quickly see what was reported. While I primarily focused my attention on Pasadena to give students a better understanding of the types of alerts close to them, I also paid attention to the greater Los Angeles area. I was surprised to see that Pasadena didn’t have as many notifications and reports as I would have expected with a few thousand users in the area. I mostly got notified about traffic incidents such as minor vehicle collisions and accidents on the 210.

As I moved my focus from Pasadena and went to Los Angeles there was a rise in crime reports, some even being violent. The app alerted to shots fired, hit and runs, and even assault. While using the app I found it interesting to see what was going on around me and how my day may be affected by incidents in the community.

Citizen is not the only app that allows residents to report incidents in the area. Many neighborhoods have created Facebook groups where they can discuss what is happening in the city. Not only is police activity a topic of discussion, but the groups allow the residents to better get to know each other by discussing the common interests of the community.

Although Pasadena City College student Camilla Van Zyl has not personally used the Citizen app or joined any Facebook Groups, she likes the comfort that quick access to her community of Altadena that the apps can bring.

“I’ve never used those apps specifically. I do however think it’s a great way for a community to communicate or report emergencies or suspicious behavior/situations. I think it’s another way for nearby residents to have safety,” Van Zyl said.

Overall these apps serve a great function to keep people informed about what is going on in the world around them. It is also a great way to build a community as long as the information being posted stays productive and helpful. Apps like Citizen would be especially helpful to students at PCC providing information that could not only make the campus safer but also more informed about the surrounding area.