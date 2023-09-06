Almost a year ago, Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, making the platform’s future uncertain. A little over eight months later, Meta launched Threads in direct competition against Twitter. Within less than a week, Threads exceeded expectations and garnered 100 million users.

One month later, more than half of users severed ties with Threads.

The sudden success and subsequent backfiring of Threads is not a story new to the technology stratosphere. Social media, in particular, always has expiration dates for platforms that come and go when their user base moves on to the next exciting thing, as proven by MySpace and Google+ in years past. And that’s without mentioning platforms like Bluesky or Mastodon.

“I don’t use Threads at all. I feel it’s way too simplified. It just doesn’t have the features compared to X,” said ASPCC member Alden Do. “I used to have it, but it’s too watered down. So I got really bored of the app quickly.”

But Threads’ unprecedented lifespan makes the “Twitter killer” an outlier not easily described as a ship crashing into another sinking ship.

Aside from Silicon success stories and billionaire cage fights, the two apps undeniably follow the same formula. Twitter, recently rechristened as X by Musk himself, was the first major platform to break the two-way social network system in favor of a public space where anyone can see everyone’s thoughts. Though undeniably a fixture during the 2010s, its declining popularity could be traced back to preexisting issues, including free speech policies and a worsening ad market.

By the time Threads came into the picture this year, the X formula had not changed since inception and, at worst, was outdated before Mark Zuckerberg and Co. could pose a threat to X.

No matter how good or bad Threads does as an app, Meta had nothing to lose against X. As of September 2023, the five most popular social media platforms were Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, in that order. Out of the five, Meta takes the #1 and #4 spots with Facebook and Instagram, respectively. X ranked #17 on that list with 368.4 million active users. Threads was #28 with 125 million active users. Big numbers, for sure, but nothing compared to the 3.03 billion active users on Facebook.

“Right now, just for the sake of convenience and communications wise, it’s Instagram in terms of networking and being able to connect to people within and outside your circle,” first-year PCC student Abraham Yun said. “Same goes for TikTok, but it comes nowhere near Instagram in terms of connecting with people.”

To repeat—or retweet—Musk’s own words, “Is Twitter dying?” The numbers say yes, but whether or not X and Threads ever grew in the first place comes down to personal preference. And if X were to cross itself out of the social media conversation, there would most likely be an alternative waiting to welcome new users.