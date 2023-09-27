I tried to keep this review as light as a feather and as stiff as a board, but after rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore studio album for the fifth time, I knew I couldn’t keep this professional.

Following her triple grammy winning album “Sour,” Rodrigo took two years to release any kind of new music. On June 30, 2023, she released “vampire,” the lead single off of her new album, “GUTS.”

“vampire” cut straight to the core, singing a song of realization at how toxic a relationship was for Rodrigo. This song also set the tone for the album. It starts off slow like a ballad, which Rodrigo is no stranger to, but following the first chorus, we are introduced to a faster tempo and a kickdrum. This changes the music sonically to move in a distinctly rock direction. Rodrigo carries this refrain throughout multiple other songs on the album.

The opening track on “GUTS” is “all-american bitch.” Rodrigo said in an interview with Phoebe Bridgers that the song was inspired by a quote from “The White Album,” by Joan Didion. The song itself introduces the listener sonically to the album. Like the lead single, “vampire,” we start out slow and quiet. However where “vampire” was very heartbroken and accusatory, “all-american b*tch,” is light and at peace. As the song approaches its chorus, the soft strumming of the guitar goes away, and a drum set leads the listener into a Paramore-inspired rock sound. Rodrigo sings, “got what you can’t resist, I’m a perfect all american-”

This album feels like it’s Rodrigo’s way of saying goodbye to her “Sour-era.” While keeping much of the rock-inspired melodies, she introduced lyrics vastly different to what fans may remember from her debut album. On “Sour,” Rodrigo sang the song of teenage angst and heartbreak, which was most evident on her break out single, “drivers license.” Now on “GUTS,” we have an older Rodrigo who writes about the fallacies of her fame. Notably on her song, “making the bed,” Rodrigo tells the listener about the state of her life and how fame has affected who she has become, but ultimately deciding that she is the only person to blame for her misfortunes.

“Olivia Rodrigo summarizes the thoughts and feelings of being a teenage girl in Guts. Her lyrics describe the feelings that many of us can’t describe or express ourselves. It has a combination of pop anthems and sad ballads that will make you cry in your room hugging your teddy bears,” said Tammy Le, a student at PCC. In three words she described the album as, “teenage girl summarized.”

Rodrigo closes “Guts,” with the heartwrenching “teenage dream.” In the song she sings about not wanting to be exceptional, but rather to just be enough. “When am I gonna stop being great for my age, and just start being good?” Rodrigo sings. Building off the ideas presented in “making the bed,” she expresses that fame and fortune is not what it was shaped up to be. The title “teenage dream,” alludes to her song, “brutal,” where she sings, “And I’m so sick of 17, Where’s my f-ing teenage dream?” In that song, which opened her debut album, “Sour,” she wishes to live her hyperbolized teenage dream. Now on “Guts,” she expresses that while she may be living her teenage dream, it is not what the public wants for her. “Got your whole life ahead of you, you’re only nineteen, But I fear that they already got all the best parts of me, And I’m sorry that I couldn’t always be your teenage dream,” Rodrigo sings.

My personal favorite song off the album was, “all-american b*tch.” It scratched that paramore-no doubt, pop-punk itch in my head. However lyrically, I’m tied between, “Lacy,” and, “Pretty isn’t Pretty.”

Both songs revolve around the idea of comparing oneself to another in an effort to fill a hole of self-loathing. Olivia Rodrigo knocked it out of the park with this album, and cemented herself as a hyper-talented singer and songwriter.

Guts has cemented itself in my must listen list for 2023. As a lover of punk rock music, I was underwhelmed on first listen, but after forcing myself to give Rodrigo the benefit of the doubt, I found myself deeply connecting and truly enjoying this album for what it was.