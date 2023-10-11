Upside down crosses, devilish tattoos, and demon talk- is it all an act for clicks and streams or is it authentic and genuine? Does it even really matter? These are the questions some singers and rappers in the music industry have been getting asked from fans for years.

Mainstream artists like Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti took a mysterious turn towards a “satanic” appeal that are displayed in their music, performances, fashion, and social media, leaving their audience trying to figure out what the reason is.

In recent months, there has been big talk and controversy surrounding pop artist Doja Cat’s renewed image. As of Apr. 2023, Doja Cat removed all of her previous posts on her Instagram account, and started uploading rather unsettling images. The pop artist recently dropped a new album titled “Scarlet” on Sept. 22 that conveys a different aesthetic than her prior albums, and with that, she released new music videos that also portray a satanic vibe.

Doja Cat, being the latest artist to take on the demonic persona, has raised conversation amongst all social media outlets. Various posts on TikTok have been dedicated to further investigating all the acts Doja Cat has committed after presenting as a Satanist.

“I think that the ‘new’ Doja Cat is just a big publicity stunt and that she’s doing all this to defy against the former image she created for herself as somewhat of a sex symbol,” Mirzoian said. “The open hate against her own fans is just to get people talking, at the end of the day people are going to listen to her music regardless, which I think is what she’s trying to prove.”

On Dec. 25, 2020, Playboi Carti released his game-changing album “Whole Lotta Red.” This album was the jump of his newfound persona that follows more of a “demonic” image. Following his album release, Playboi Carti announced his “Narcissist” tour that began Sept. 2021. Throughout the tour, Carti displayed an upside down cross on the front-center of the stage. Allyson Arellano, a second-year student at PCC, shared her initial reaction to seeing an upside down cross used for Playboi Carti’s tour.

“When I saw Carti had an upside down cross at his concert I thought it was a little weird but that’s just the character he’s built his whole career,” Arellano said. “I’m sure it rubs people the wrong way, but I honestly think he does it to stand out from the other artists and have more media coverage.”

Lil Uzi Vert, on the other hand, has demonstrated this kind of behavior on and off for much longer. Back in 2018, he told fans in the crowd, mid-performance, that they are going to hell for listening to his music at the Wireless Festival. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, sparked further controversy by tattooing an upside down cross on his tongue then proceeded to release his new album “Pink Tape” on Jun. 30 consisting of songs emphasizing satanism, causing even more debate.

Fans began to speculate the shift in these artist’s character, questioning what provoked their change. Many individuals went as far as publicly announcing that they’ve removed themselves from the artists’ fanbase, as others see no issue with how the artists portray themselves.

“Pretending to be a devil worshiper will mostly anger older generations which aren’t the main audience, while impressing the younger generation, which is their main and target audience. I personally think it’s lame how some celebrities act, but in most cases it ultimately leaves a positive impact on the artists’ stats.” PCC student Andrew Speranta said.

Improving the sales and streams is what some fans speculate to be the reason for this change of character, but the results have definitely seemed to vary.

The quick rollout Doja provided for her “Scarlet” album seemed promising at the time. She has received a solid amount of radio plays, streams, and YouTube views, and is currently enjoying a number one hit on the Billboard top 100 with “Paint The Town Red.”

However, when the album actually came out, it suffered a massive flop by her standards. Selling a disappointing 70k units while having over 76 million monthly listeners on Spotify is something her and her fans will look to ignore and forget about. Especially since her previous album, “Planet Her,” sold almost 110k units.

It’s rare to see someone have that many “listeners” or “fans” and still not have a number-one album; this one not even debuting in the top 3 and was well-off from contention as well.

For Playboi Carti, it’s hard to see if there’s been an increase or decrease in his sales from his latest antics. “Whole Lotta Red” sold 100k units in the first week which is what was expected. He hasn’t released any projects since but has been busy performing.

In the rap music realm, he and Travis Scott currently claim the title for the best rappers to see live. However, Carti had to recently reschedule his upcoming tour due to low ticket sales. It is suspected to happen because of the bigger venues mixed with not having any new music in nearly three years,but time will tell.

Unlike the other two, Uzi has been doing this for a minute but is taking it to new levels which have resulted in mixed results.

In 2020, he released his highly anticipated album “Eternal Atake” which sold 288k first week unit sales, then sold 247k the following week. This was a massive commercial success not just for him, but trap music as well. It also featured four songs in the Billboard top 10.

During this era of music, Uzi would tell his fans and hint in his music that the demonic act was just an act and he gave it up. At least for the time being, because now it’s at a career high with his lyrics, tattoos, and social media posts.

He released his third studio album, “Pink Tape,” in June, and even with the return to his demonic promo, the album did fairly well at first. It sold 167k first week unit sales becoming his third number 1 album and the first rap album to go number one in 2023.

However, it failed to have any new songs crack the Billboard top 10 and dropped in sales more than 110k units the following week.

It is important to note that “Pink Tape” was a very different type of album compared to his previous which also factors into the success. However, it’s hard to ignore the common denominators that these artists share and the dip in results following it.

This tactic isn’t necessarily new in the music industry, but it has never been more blatant and obvious than it is right now. Time will tell how much their satanic tactics will affect their careers by seeing if the fans are gravitated or repulsed–but for now, it seems to be a small hit or big miss.