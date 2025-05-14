Share:

An International Culture Fair was hosted by the Foreign Languages Department, bringing students together to learn and embrace culture in the quad on Thursday, May 2nd.

With singing, dancing, and different items from each culture, there was a wonderful array of assortments during this celebration. Table to table, students would be able to inquire about the specific cultural meaning behind each item they held.

“It’s extremely important [for students to feel a sense of community], especially post-pandemic,” said Professor Jennifer Garson, a Spanish teacher at PCC. “More than ever, we get to connect with each other, and language and culture is a great way to do that because we are able to have that human relational connection.”

Culture has always been crucial to the community of PCC. Often events on campus will only focus on one culture.For an event to represent multiple different cultures, it means PCC is able to accommodate for intersectionality to be represented, as well as strengthen the community as a whole.

An interesting item that people were able to take home from the event was a worry doll. There is a superstition behind the doll that before you sleep at night, you whisper your troubles to your doll. Then, you place it under your pillow and go to sleep. When you wake up in the morning, your worries should have disappeared!

“This is really a way for the language program to showcase what we’re doing to bring the spotlight to languages and also show some of the talent that we have in the classroom if you saw the opera singing,” said Professor Emilie Garrihou-Kempton, a French teacher at PCC. “I think it’s very important [that students feel a sense of community] obviously, we have students from this community and we love events like this that bring people together.”

The International Culture Fair wasn’t only an opportunity for the foreign languages department to showcase the beautiful culture incorporated into the class material, but also an opportunity for students at PCC to feel culturally represented. Especially in a place as diverse as Pasadena, it is extremely important that students are able to feel welcomed and comfortable knowing there are others who share their culture.

“I think this event definitely allows me to represent my identity, especially as an immigrant student. I also think it’s really important to find where you belong and to not feel alone in school,” said PCC student Mandy Liang.

