Amazon’s live-action adaptation television series “Fallout,” doesn’t fail to impress new viewers or old fans with its faithful rendition of the post-apocalyptic video game series. The show satisfies what one should expect from Fallout: nuclear wastelands, cynical humor, jazzy music, ominous mutants, and bloody violence. Premiering on Prime Video with 8 episodes for its first season, “Fallout” doesn’t directly adapt from any of the existing games but rather expands on them as a chronological continuance of the series. Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, “Fallout” is a show worth giving a watch. Be warned though! “Fallout” is rated TV-MA and contains mature themes.

Todd Howard, an executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios and lead director of the Fallout games, worked alongside executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for the adaptation. According to an interview conducted by IGN, Howard wanted “Fallout” to have an original plot while tying in with the lore of the games. This allows for the show to be enjoyed by a broader audience while dabbing on potential ideas for Fallout 5’s future release.

Directed by Jonathan Nolan, Episode 1 “The End” runs for about 73 minutes (with the last 8 minutes being the ending credits and season teasers) and starts off by quite literally dropping the bomb with a flashback to Los Angeles in 2077. We watch as Cooper Howard, played by Walton Goggins, entertains children at a birthday party alongside his daughter. The jovial mood of the party is shattered when a nuclear bomb is dropped on Los Angeles, devastating the area with stunning visuals and an eerie soundtrack before the impact of the soundwave hits the partygoers. Watching Howard attempt to flee the city with his daughter as Los Angeles is barraged with nuclear bombs before transitioning to the title card was a chilling experience that established the tone of the show while setting up worldbuilding.

The remainder of the episode takes place 219 years later. We’re first transported to Vault 33, one of many American colonies built to preserve humanity from nuclear warfare. We meet Lucy MacLean, played by Ella Purnell, in the iconic blue and yellow Vault jumpsuit with a Pip-Boy strapped to her wrist as she attempts to convince a council to let her get married. Purnell’s portrayal of Lucy charms viewers by highlighting the character’s bubbly personality and mixing well-timed humor in between scenes of her life in Vault 33. We’re also greeted by some Fallout classics through familiar jazzy blues and Vault boy lurking everywhere in the background. The details of the Vaults are faithful interpretations of their game counterparts, with the retro-futuristic interiors and Vault doors bearing the signature cog-shaped design.

There is plenty of violence in “Fallout.” Episode 1 continues on with Lucy’s marriage to a Vault 32 man, kicking off with a wedding celebration between both groups. Of course, the Vault 32 are actually raiders from the outside world and begin slaughtering the unsuspecting Vault 33 denizens. The usage of lighting and quick-paced choreography builds up the intensity of each struggle, further amplified by the choice of music in the background. The bloodbath in the wedding hall was a treat to watch with Vault members and raiders alike clashing as jazz blues plays in the background. Though the blood effects at times were a bit jarring, the humor blended in between scenes really established the morbid hilarity of “Fallout.” Notable highlights include a Vault 33 woman having a fork jammed into her right eye, a raider getting split in half by the Vault door, and Hank MacLean, played by Kyle MacLachlan, drowning Lucy’s “husband” Monty in a barrel. The make-up effects for the gore weren’t anything too extraordinary but still well-done and unsettling to witness.

The remarkable acting of Purnell and MacLachlan really fleshed out their respective characters’ personalities and familial bonds in the limited time we got to know them. The farewell between father and daughter was powerful, cementing Hank’s character as a selfless yet mysterious man. Purnell was effective at endearing Lucy as a likable, quirky character to root for throughout the series.

Moving on to Maximus, played by Aaron Moten, the Brotherhood of Steel finally makes their on-screen debut. The montage of their boot camp was rather realistic and really established the “brotherhood” of the organization. Moten portrays Maximus’s aspirations and frustrations well; his interactions with fellow troops feel genuine in the midst of an apocalyptic setting.

The set production continues to impress, with the Brotherhood’s base resembling a shabby military lodging in the middle of a deserted wasteland. The show then briefly introduces a Fallout staple: Power Armor. The Power Armor in “Fallout” are physical suits that can be worn by actors, according to an article written by TheGamer. It was done to limit the usage of CGI in the show while creating an unique but accurate representation of Power Armor for fans.

We cut back to a montage of the surviving Vault 33 denizens recouping from the raiders’ attack with all-familiar jazz blues in the back. With some encouragement from one of Vault boy’s many motivational posters, Lucy leaves Vault 33 to retrieve her father from the outside world. Purnell’s acting is phenomenal once again, amplifying the emotional farewell of Lucy to her brother Norm, played by Moisés Arias. The reveal of the outside world was climatic and the ruins of Los Angeles were hauntingly bleak. Ruined buildings under a scorching sun, calcified corpses, a rising sea, and remnants of human society. Dry and apocalyptic, another fine job by the set production crew.

Returning to Maximus briefly, Moten continues to play his character well. His interrogation felt sincere and tense, exposing vulnerability and testing Maximus’ devotion to the Brotherhood. Watching as he was sworn in as the squire of Knight Titus while silently enduring the Power Armor’s brand was powerful.

Finally, we have our first glimpse of a ghoul through the return of a mutated Cooper Howard. Going by the name “The Ghoul,” he’s not as visually grotesque as Fallout’s usual ghouls, albeit his nose is now a gaping hole. Goggins plays The Ghoul’s gunslinger persona adeptly; skillfully taking out the bounty hunters who dug him up with attitude and style.

Episode 1 was one of the season’s lengthier episodes, splitting its runtime to showcase all three protagonists and their origins. Its pacing was fine, packed with a generous amount of humor and dread. The violence was bloody and gory, although it mostly ramps up in later episodes. There’s enough references to its game counterparts to remind you that it’s “Fallout” but they’re never overdone and serve for efficient worldbuilding. The set design and atmosphere were astounding; polished with great attention to detail from its source material. The actors and actresses were great, most notably Purnell and Moten. Lots of care and effort was put into incorporating the spirit of the games into “Fallout,” and it made for a highly recommendable watch.

Season 1 of “Fallout” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

