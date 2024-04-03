Share:

Beyonce didn’t play it safe when she buckled her belt and strapped on her boots for her new country album, it was a full indulgence into a new terrain. “COWBOY CARTER” succeeded in creating a safe place for those who do not identify as Beyonce or country listeners to thoroughly enjoy.

Approaching the first listen of Beyonce’s second act of her ‘Renaissance’ era, there were a lot of personal doubts in terms of how music can be enjoyed by those who don’t take themselves as the intended audience.

Given the circumstances of experimenting with new genres, appealing to a different audience and releasing a significantly longer project, there was a lot that could have gone wrong very quickly. Having dragged out sections, unrelatable content, or simply just having poor execution attempting to try something new were all very real possibilities. But upon finishing the one hour and 20 minute album, it can confidently be said this is top-shelf quality.

The project in its entirety was a musical movie, with plenty of songs implementing a surplus of melodic details. Each contributing element was given an immeasurable amount of focus that allowed each track to paint unique and cohesive pictures following the overall theme of the album.

Opening the door into this country-cowboy sector was the intro “AMERICAN REQUIEM,” which prepared the ground very vividly. As this album does consist of longer songs, they are far from becoming monotonous, their depth, layers, and creativity defeats the general critique of being “dragged out”

Beyonce demonstrated a brave blend of diversity, decisively choosing when to slow down the pace when heavier messages are sung with songs like “PROTECTOR,” “DAUGHTER,” and “JUST FOR FUN.” But also expressed her exultance on the upbeat tracks of “BODYGUARD,” “JOLENE,” and the captivating song with Dolly Parton, “TYRANT.”

An aspect that a lot of Beyhive members pointed out was that her previous album ‘RENAISSANCE’ was really able to showcase itself as being “the moment.” With the trends, the visuals and surprises that her tour emphasized, it felt easy to recognize the importance and legacy that era left.

That “in the moment” feature (that is very difficult to grasp and execute) was revived in the second act, songs like “YA YA,” “RIIVERDANCE” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN” have a contagious ambiance with dance potential written all over.

The two big-time collaborations on the album “II MOST WANTED,” featuring Miley Cyrus and “LEVII’S JEANS” featuring Post Malone will hopefully turn into sustained Billboard hits as they both individually have incredible elements that deserve recognition.

The way Beyonce and Miley Cyrus were singing back-and-forth but also harmonizing was a textbook example of how to collaborate with a guest that might be a head-scratcher to some fans. Following right after was an exemplar of iron sharpening iron as Beyonce and Post Malone teamed up, the pace changes throughout really helped the song elevate in quality verse after verse.

A facet that could potentially be underrated was the transitional filler tracks, like “MY ROSE,” “FLAMENCO,” and “DESERT EAGLE.” These short, pleasing melodies crossed the t’s and dotted the i’s for the overall project solidifying its movie-like retentiveness.

The album concluded with “AMEN” which was a satisfying country-closer, and with the musical film reaching its end it left a craving sensation of “yes I’m full, but I still want more.”

There’s no doubt that the Beyhive members will enjoy what they receive but hopefully, fans of different artists and of all genres can set their biases aside and recognize quality work when they see it.

Fans who wouldn’t categorize themselves as country listeners or even Beyonce listeners should feel encouraged to add something a little different in their rotation with appreciable selections provided by “COWBOY CARTER.”

Follow: