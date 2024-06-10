Share:

The tournament only comes once every 4 years. The prestige is the highest in all of Southern America. That honor will once again be up for grabs to a handful of North American squads, as for the second time in the history of the sport, the Copa America comes back to the United States.

The quadrennial soccer tournament has been rightfully dominated by South American teams despite CONMEBOL inducting North American teams since 1993. Neighbors Argentina and Uruguay have controlled the trophy for decades, winning 30 out of the 47 total tournaments. Despite this, Brazil has been the most successful team as of late, having won five of the last ten titles.

Unsurprisingly, title defenders and World Cup winners Argentina are the favorites to win the tournament, meanwhile, the USA is the most favored North American squad to lift the trophy.

Argentina’s squad is coming in as one of the hottest teams in the world. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has defended Aston Villa to their first Champions League birth in their history, Exequiel Palacios has been arguably the best midfielder in the Bundesliga this season, taking Leverkusen to their first-ever league title, a Europa League final, and winning the German domestic cup, the DFB Pokal. And Lionel Messi is… Lionel Messi. A no doubt favorite, as they are ranked number 1 in the world according to FIFA.

Argentina’s bitter rivals Brazil are close behind as favorites to win their 6th Copa America in their last 11 attempts, and their squad is absolutely stacked to the brim with talent. With the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao all coming off an incredible season with Real Madrid, winning the Champions League and La Liga. Vinicius Jr. is arguably the best player in the world, as he is favored to win his first Ballon D’or at the ripe age of 23.

Brazil will be challenged early though, a key missing piece in the brilliant Neymar will truly test their wits, as they will face a hot Colombian team coming in with a 17-game unbeaten streak in the group stages that includes the likes of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez.

The USA is hopeful to shine at their 5th try for soccer immortality, as the last time they hosted in 2016, with a far less superior squad, they placed a humble 4th place after losing the 3rd place matchup to a historic Colombian squad. With the likes of Weston McKennie, a healthy Tyler Adams, and Christian Pulisic, who is coming off a bounce-back season with AC Milan while producing 26 goal involvements in 51 matches, the grit and skill of the tight knit group could shock the world and grant North America their first ever Copa America.

“I hate when people try to say if you make it out of the group stage or to the quarterfinal that’s a success.” Said USMNT captain, Christian Pulisic in an interview with Thierry Henry. “For me, you go in with the mentality of trying to win, we’re going to do the best we can and hopefully inspire all the Americans watching.”

The winning mindset revolving around the USA camp is a small portion of what is needed to make a considerable run in the tournament, if they hope to turn some heads and gain international respect this summer, they will need to take a step forward in team relations.

“Team connection, team chemistry, guys supporting each other is absolutely vital in success of a team. Not only on the field but off the field.” Said USMNT head coach, Gregg Berhalter in an interview with CBS Sports. “When you’re in these big tournaments you’re together for a month, and you really want to make sure you get that team chemistry part right.”

Players coming off the bench will prove to be imperative to the USMNT’s success to show consistency throughout the tournament. Coventry’s highest scorer, Haji Wright who bagged 16 goals along with 9 assists and led Coventry to a FA Cup semi-final will be a key piece to the USA’s stint if they look to prove that soccer is a sport for the states.

All 32 Copa America matches will be hosted in the United States. Los Angeles will see its fair share of matches, as they host two group stage matches at SoFi Stadium between Brazil and Costa Rica as well as Mexico and Venezuela. The USA will start its campaign in Arlington, Texas on June 23rd against Bolivia, and hopefully end its campaign on July 14th in Miami, Florida flaunting new hardware.

