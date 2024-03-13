Share:

Conflict upon the Los Angeles community has arisen after over 27 floors of a vacant skyscraper have been covered in graffiti. Members of the Los Angeles community fail to meet middle ground as some believe this was an act of vandalism, but to others, a protest against gentrification.

Los Angeles presented a new “attraction” this past February as an abandoned skyscraper across from the Crypto.com arena was engulfed with graffiti. The abandoned building was a result of the $1.1 billion Oceanwide Plaza project that failed in 2019 due to financial issues, to which taggers saw as an opportunity to exhibit their tags to the public.

Within the past month, various graffitists have entered the abandoned building and tagged its walls, sparking debate over whether or not the building’s renewed look should be declared as a crime or art. As the situation reached mainstream media, viewers have made their own assumptions regarding the motive behind the graffitied building. The reactions over this entire ordeal have been divided as some find it as a representation of L.A. ‘s culture, while others feel it’s a disturbance to the city.

The criticism and complaints that followed the recent tagging of L.A.’s abandoned building shows a clear picture of those who are unfamiliar with L.A.’s history with graffiti.

Graffiti stood as a form of cultural expression since the 80’s and served as a visual representation of poverty, oppression against minorities, and unity in the L.A. community. As L.A. was predominantly made up of Spanish-speaking areas, Latin culture played a big part in street art as Latinos utilized graffiti as a way to represent their heritage and brown pride. But with the upbring of the “Cholo” subculture and other L.A. gangs in the 90’s, graffiti soon became a staple of asserting territory.

Due to the violence that stemmed from L.A. gangs, graffiti had lost its original meaning of expressionism. Street art had been redefined and transformed into correlation with drugs and violence that surfaced the city. But at the same time, graffiti remains a representation of L.A. ‘s culture, the good and bad.

“Gang graffiti does a really good job at telling the reader exactly what they need to know,” as stated in a L.A. Taco article. “It lays out boundaries, it lists enemies, it lists allies, it claims territories, it tells who’s calling the shots and it also tells who’s going to die, signed, sealed and more often than not, delivered.”

Despite the cruelty that is strung from gang graffiti, it was also used to protest police brutality. Marginalized L.A. groups have used graffiti as retaliation against oppression, a great example being the Black Lives Matter movement and the George Floyd protest in specific.

Throughout the past couple of years, L.A.’s history and culture has slowly faded away as neighborhoods are facing gentrification. For what used to be a representation of the L.A. culture, graffiti throughout the city is now interpreted as “hipster” rather than its original protest of suppression. As gentrifiers continue to move their way into L.A. in hopes to take on an “artistic” and “woke” lifestyle, it further defeats the true purpose of graffiti.

In an Arch Daily article, author Paul Yakubu speaks on the negative impact gentrification has on L.A. ‘s culture and distinct relation with graffiti.

“Graffiti creates an art culture that quickly becomes trendy and popular as a sign of a vibrant avant-garde culture, and this creative force, against its will, tends to attract new residents with higher incomes,” claimed Yakubu.

The transformation of L.A. has blurred the lines between delinquent vandalism and art. As graffiti is considered a felony, the dispute over whether or not the vandalization, or protest, of the recent tagging of an abandoned L.A. skyscraper should be criminalized continues. Graffiti represents L.A.’s history and reinforces the culture that symbolizes not only the light, but the darkness of the city.

