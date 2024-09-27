Share:

Though it exists in the same universe as Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” HBO’s new show “The Penguin” starring Colin Farrell is very decidedly not a superhero show. Instead of Batman fighting bad guys, “The Penguin” focuses on the gritty underworld of Gotham city. In fact, it feels a bit more like an homage to “The Sopranos” than a comic book show.

Colin Farrell’s performance (as well as the prosthetics) make him nearly unrecognizable. Instead of a handsome, charming Irishman, Farrell transforms into the power-hungry, insecure Oswald Cobb. Farrell portrays the protagonist so earnestly that even when he kills a mobster before the opening credits, there’s something kind of sweet about him. He listens to Dolly Parton and drives around in a plum Maserati. Bruce Wayne might be a no-show, but “The Penguin” is consistent with “The Batman” in portraying its protagonist as a very complex, multi-layered person.

Farrell’s excellent performance is especially impressive given the amount of prosthetics and makeup the actor had on. In fact, it took around three hours every morning before shooting to get the makeup on, and the actor even needed his own makeshift igloo to avoid sweating it off.

The first episode does an excellent job of showing all the different sides of Oswald Cobb. He’s ruthless, but respectful. He’s cunning, but caring. He’s murderous, but merciful. Sure, he kills the new head of the most dangerous crime family in Gotham for simply laughing at his story about a beloved mobster he remembers from his childhood, but he practically adopts a boy who tried to steal his car and makes him his sidekick. Because hey, if Batman can have a Robin, why can’t the Penguin?

The show is tense from the get-go. Oswald has to dispose of the body of one of the most dangerous men in Gotham without getting caught, while still running one of the biggest drug operations in the city for the very same man. Although he enlists the help of Victor Aguilar, a young poor kid from Gotham played by Rhenzy Feliz, this still proves to be quite the challenge. It’s also unclear whether or not Oswald is going to kill Victor for a time, as Victor did try to steal his car and he is a potential loose-end.

But things really start to kick up when Oswald is invited to the Falcone mansion for an unknown reason, worrying that perhaps they know what he did to Alberto Falcone. Here we are introduced to Sofia Falcone, who was recently released from Arkham and is very curious regarding her brother’s whereabouts.

Whether it is because of her creepy wide-eyed stare or her unsettling calmness that makes even a monster of a man like Oswald Cobb squirm, Cristin Milioti portrays Sofia in such a way that makes her seem more terrifying than any of the other dangerous mob characters the audience is introduced to in “The Penguin.”

The scenes between Farrell and Milioti elevate the show. From her first interaction with Oswald, it is incredibly clear that Sofia is well-aware of his involvement in her brother’s disappearance. The way the two of them dance around each other, each knowing perfectly well what the other is capable of, provides for some excellent dialogue and displays of madness and cruelty on Sofia’s end. She is the only person in the Gotham underworld who doesn’t underestimate him, and Oswald knows it.

By the end of the episode, Oswald has slipped out of Sofia’s grasp with the help of Victor Aguilar by framing the rival Maroni family for Alberto Falcone’s murder. The episode closes with Victor and Oswald getting slush puppies at Buddy’s, a corner mart the two had talked about earlier in the episode, and Oswald revealing his plan to “run this goddamn city.”

It seems that the characters of Victor and Sofia exist for two distinct purposes: one to showcase Oswald’s humanity, the other to show what a cunning, clever criminal he is. At this point in the show, it is still unclear which side of him will prevail, but my bet isn’t on his humanity. Regardless, if the first episode was any indicator, it’s definitely worth finding out.

