A massive American black bear accidentally takes an overdosing wash in a cocaine shower, eating kilos upon kilos of the powdery white substance, and goes on the best coke-fueled rampage you’ve ever seen. And the best part is, this actually happened.

Elizabeth Banks’ ridiculous comedy “Cocaine Bear” is a comically retro film that follows the 1985 story of a group of people in Georgia trying to kill, and most of the time escape, a 500-pound American female black bear who unintentionally ate a significant amount of cocaine and became a blood-thirsty beast, killing several characters in the movie.

The epic plot of the story seems almost unreal. It begins with drug smuggler Andrew Thornton throwing 400 kilos of cocaine out of a plane and across the Chattahoochee National Forest in order to lose the federal agents that were following them, on his way back from a drug run in Colombia. As authorities attempt to retrieve the duffel bags of cocaine, they have a hard time finding any left since a black bear has gotten into 75 pounds of it before they could. This leads to the apex predator becoming too high, causing the bear to essentially overdose.

While the rib-tickling movie follows a true story, it primarily breaks from the real story of the black bear’s encounters. Fictional relationships and friendships, heartbreak, love, grief, murder, and even loss were all themes in the movie. Although this was Hollywood’s juiced-up attempt of selling the audience, the emotional angle that came with supporting characters acted as a cushion for the bear’s bloody attacks which took away from the truly horrific nature of the effects that cocaine had on the bear. The apex predator did not actually kill anyone in real life like in the movie, and no one actually saw the bear while on drugs. She did however go on to earn the hilarious nickname “Esco-bear”.

Hilariously, the film nails the cocaine phenomena by showing scenes of the bear ingesting cocaine and immediately doing snow angels in the forest, displaying a goofy sense of euphoria and craze. Even as the bear seems to die more than once because of overdoses, the slightest scent of cocaine residue is enough to bring the bear back to life and keep those pupils dilated, really giving the bear a hilarious sense of immortality. Jumpscares throughout the film also kept the audience on the edge of their seats and the bear being seen tearing off limbs was a true shock to the viewer.

The retro feel of this movie was a total 80’s throwback, from the high-top Reeboks to the matching neon pink tracksuits, the attention to detail to captivate the audience was truly a nostalgic accomplishment for Banks.

Notably, this was Ray Liotta’s last film to act in before his passing in May 2022. The icon acted one last time in this comedy and his presence on screen almost felt like an homage being paid to his role in the industry. At no surprise, his drug smuggler role in “Cocaine Bear” even channeled his earlier character, Henry Hill, in “Goodfellas”, and seems like his final performance is what may have drawn in many viewers. Without comparing the two films, it’s easy to say Ray Liotta had perfectly mastered the ‘drug business’ role before leaving his legacy behind. A sense of a final goodbye even came through, despite “Esco-bear” eating his guts in the film right at the end.