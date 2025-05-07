Share:

“This tea is nothing more than hot leaf juice!” exclaims Uncle Iroh in disgust. “Uncle, that’s what all tea is,” replies Zuko annoyedly. “How could a member of my own family say something so horrible,” laments Uncle Iroh.

This scene from Avatar: The Last Airbender has been a popular meme for years and has prompted debates about whether tea really is nothing more than hot leaf juice. In regards to this debate, Tea Master Michelle Louie sides with Uncle Iroh, a fellow tea aficionado. Louie hosted a Chinese tea ceremony on Friday, May 2, in R-219. Her presentation on Chinese tea revealed the beverage’s rich culture and how it’s definitely more than hot leaf juice.

“It is a pleasure to share with you something [that’s] not just a drink, but a 3,000 year old conversation between humans and nature..and that is tea,” said Louie.

Louie, a Chinese tea master, grew up in a very traditional Chinese family where embracing her culture was encouraged. For pay, Louie works as a traditional Chinese acupuncturist while being a tea master is a cultural interest of hers. She learned the trade in China 10 years ago.

“It’s everything from history, brewing procedure, and different tea, the characteristics,” said Louie.

Louie shared some of this history like how archaeologists have traced the very first tea tree on Earth to 6000 years ago, with the Shennong era providing the earliest textual evidence. Tea originated with Shennong, China’s first emperor, also known as the Divine Farmer. It is said Shennong ingested hundreds of herbs daily and one day drank poison; it was tea that cured him.

Overviewing the six main categories of tea, Louie also explained their health benefits.

“Number one is green tea. Green tea is 0% oxidation,” said Louie. “It preserves its natural green color and [is] rich in catechins and antioxidant[s].”

Types of green tea include matcha, which is grounded into the popular powder found in drinks. Louie credits this technique, also used for coffee, to the Song Dynasty.

“We basically had a medieval competition over frothy tea art,” joked Louie.

Oxidation refers to how leaves react to oxygen; unoxidized leaves will remain green, partially oxidized leaves will turn white like oolong, and teas vary in color from green to grey to black based on their oxidation level. Catechins are known to reduce inflammation, promote heart health, and aid in weight management and cancer prevention. Antioxidants are also anti-inflammatory and anti-aging.

Yellow tea is about 10 to 20% oxidation with similar health benefits to green tea, but it’s less cooling. According to traditional Chinese medicine, tea is either heating or cooling based on how it affects the body’s internal balance. This is why Louie says green tea, which is cooling, shouldn’t be drunk year round.

White tea is considered minimally processed and therefore gentle on the body. It’s often used in traditional Chinese medicine as an herb and can boost the immune system.

“The Chinese people sometimes will call white tea the ‘immortality tea,’ no promises but I guess [it’s] worth a try,” joked Louie.

Although it’s no immortality tea, oolong is high in polyphenols which decrease inflammation, protect against cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and more. These polyphenols also give the tea its strong fruit or flower fragrance.

“It’s often used in…boba milk tea today because it smells very good. It’s about 40 to 70% oxidation level,” said Louie.

At 100% oxidation, tea is black. Black tea has cardiovascular benefits and goes well with milk. It’s a global favorite. However, it shouldn’t be confused with dark tea.

“Dark tea, it’s post-fermentation…dark tea is appreciated for its unique fermentation process,” said Louie. “It’s good for digestion and also good for lowering blood sugar level, so it’s good for people with hyperglycemia.”

A pattern that can be noticed between some teas is their ties to Chinese history. For example, Lu Yu, a Chinese tea master and writer, wrote The Classic of Tea. This ancient Chinese literature highlights how China’s southern region, where the tea plant originates, is ideal for tea cultivation due to its humid, mist-covered features.

“Lu Yu wrote the world’s first encyclopedia about tea,” said Louie. “He basically defined everything about tea from the tea procedure, the brewing procedure, the water quality, water temperature, and even the philosophy behind each sip.”

During the Shang and Zhou dynasties, tea was mainly used for rituals or medicine, but with the Tang Dynasty and Lu Yu’s writing, tea became an art and a philosophy. The art of tea focuses on graceful gestures, beautiful teawares, technique, and ceremonial settings. The philosophy of tea emphasizes spiritual cultivation, inner peace, purity, respect, and a harmony. Yet for some time, tea was only accessible to Chinese royalty.

“Until the Ming Dynasty, tea…[was] no longer just for emperors and poets. Your local farmer could enjoy it too,” said Louie.

This portrays how valued tea was as it symbolized status and wealth, but as tea became attainable, its value changed.

“The value of tea is not in its price, more in its fame,” said Louie. “Each tea is like a person: born in need, shaped by its place, its season, and its journey.”

This is the mindset Louie encourages tea drinkers to have when trying to appreciate tea.

“Don’t change over the superficial quality because the best tea is just the one that suits you,” said Louie.

Louie’s favorite tea is green tea, which today, is a luxury as prices increase yearly. After the tea tasting, attendees also shared their favorite teas.

“I really like the number 18 tea…I think it’s…honey black tea from Taiwan,” said Ellen Hinds, PCC student.

Hinds came to the ceremony because she wanted to learn more about her Chinese partner’s culture. Those of Chinese descent primarily came to celebrate their culture, like PCC Architecture student Wendy Li. While Li’s favorite tea was oolong, both she and Hinds enjoyed the cheesecake. This dessert was very popular among attendees with many praising the cake’s level of sweetness and its flaky bottom.

“I really like the sponge cake. I thought it was delicious, very delicate and also…not too sweet,” said Italian professor Laura Godio.

Godio also enjoyed the potato crackers offered, before the event’s end, the cracker boxes were empty. Besides the delicious snacks, Godio was captivated by the ceremony.

“I am very fascinated by Asian cultures,” said Godio. “I do believe in all the things she was saying about tea being also part of a meditation practice.”

Godio’s Italian culture differs greatly from the Asian cultures she admires. She shared how Italians are mainly Catholic, coffee drinkers, and don’t meditate. Yet, Italians seem to relate to Asian cultures as Godio shared that many Italians become Buddhists.

“I think that people are very fascinated with something that is really so different,” said Godio. “And being in a western world where everything is very material…people who are more spiritual…they gear towards something…more about not just doing, but also thinking and being.”

Chinese culture encapsulates Godio’s observation; tea culture is based on the Daoist concept of three treasures: Jing (essence), Qi (vital energy), and Shen (spirit). Shen is viewed as the body’s most important resource, while Jing, represented by tea leaves, has innate nutrients and is considered the foundation of life.

“Qi is like the steam rising from a freshly brewed cup, symbolizing the dynamic transformation between hot water and tea leaves into a living flavor. Shen is like the clarity tea brings to our mind,” said Louie.

These three treasures signify how tea balances the body and mind, similar to mediation. Interestingly, the two are connected scientifically as meditation maintains telomeres: the protective cap of our DNA string that plays a role in cellular aging, while tea facilitates meditation.

“In…ancient time[s], a lot of practitioner[s], they try to use tea to aid their practice,” said Louie. “So, they can calm themselves to reach the mental state to [have] harmony with…nature.

For those who want to try brewing tea for themselves, Louie also shared brewing tips.

“To make a cup of tea, you want to range your water temperature between 175 to 212 Fahrenheit depending on what what type of tea you are making,” said Louie.

If tea is overbrewed, nutrients will be lost. Louie says the ideal brewing range for any tea is 30 seconds to 5 minutes, depending on the flavor level you want, but green tea, which is fresh, should be brewed at a lower temperature. After sharing these tips, Louie demonstrated the tea ceremony, with narration from PCC professor Jingyu Xue overviewing the 8 steps.

The first step is to purify the tea water by rinsing the cleaned tea cups and pots with hot water.

“This not only warms the tea water to help release the tea’s aroma, but also symbolizes our hospitality and part of respect to our guests,” explained Xue.

The next step is to appreciate the tea leaves. Louie chose to brew S?ngrèn chá: mulberry tea.

“The leaves are delicately twisted and curled,” said Xue. “It’s especially suitable for summer time as it clears internal heat and helps detoxing your body.”

The tea is then welcomed into the gaiwan, a traditional Chinese lidded bowl used to steep loose leaf tea.

“So now we’ll gently guide the tea leaves into the gaiwan, inviting them into their temporary palace where their essence will be awakened and blessed,” narrated Xue.

The fourth step is the first pour, at a very high and elegant pressure, is meant to awaken the leaves.

“This is not for drinking, it’s used to rinse the leaves and prepare them for proper brewing,” said Xue. “The infusion is then discarded into the farmer’s cup [Gong Dao].”

The fifth step is to season the tea water. The first rinse is to warm and season the cups to ensure harmony between each element before tasting.

“As the saying goes, the first pour is water, the second is tea, the third and fourth holds essence,” said Xue.

The sixth step is brewing the tea. Now, water is added at the ideal temperature, around 195 to 200 degrees, to steep the tea properly. The seventh step is to fill the tea cups, but the cups are only filled 70% because of an old Chinese saying.

“Filling a wine cup shows respect, but filling a tea cup to the brink is impolite,” recites Xue. “So the balance reflects humility… so seven parts tea, three parts warm regards.”

The eighth and final step is serving the freshly brewed tea. To offer tea, in Chinese culture, is a symbol of friendship, sincerity, and respect.

“Through tea, our hearts connect and we share peaceful moments together,” said Xue. “May this cup of tea bring you all health and happiness.”

Follow: