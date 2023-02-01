In a stylish yet cozy Pasadena apartment, the aroma of paprika wafts through the air while a Men I Trust song quietly plays as 23 year old PCC film student Brandon Arthur House cooks for us a traditional Hungarian meal from his childhood. Chicken paprikash and nokedli was a meal that was taught to him by his Mexican grandmother who had learned the recipe from his late Hungarian grandfather, Arthur.

”It was one of my least favorite dishes when I was a little kid, but by the time I was a teenager, I loved it,” House said.

“I learned it from my grandmother. She was a tiny old Mexican lady who married a Hungarian man. [This was what was served at] a lot of family dinners. It was always kind of like a communal thing. It was never something that was made for just like one or two people,” said House.

Brandon developed a love of cooking through his grandmother growing up, saying that a lot of his food memories growing up were of her and her cooking. This dish perfectly represents both of his grandparents, this dish being one of the things left behind by his grandfather that his grandma continued to cook and pass on in the family.

Ingredients:

Chicken Paprikash:

A small chicken (or as much chicken as desired)

8 tablespoons of paprika (preferably Hungarian sweet paprika)

1 yellow onion

1 cup of sour cream

5 tablespoons of butter

¼ of a bell pepper or 2 sweet peppers

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Nokedli:

2 ½ cups of all purpose flour

1 teaspoon of salt

2 eggs

¾ cup of water

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions:

Step 1: Break down the chicken.

Step 2: Set aside chicken and dice up one yellow onion.

Step 3: Take your chicken and in a large pot individually lightly brown the chicken in ¼ cup of butter. (This step is for flavor and is not meant to cook the chicken all the way through. It’s suggested you individually brown each piece of chicken, so the pot doesn’t become overcrowded and start to boil the chicken).

Step 4: Take out your chicken and put in one tablespoon of butter before adding your chopped onion.

Step 5: Cook your onions until they’re translucent.

Step 6: Add your peppers and then remove the pot off the heat when adding in your paprika. If paprika is added over heat it can become scorched and make the paprika taste bitter.

Step 7: Add your chicken back in and out water in your pot until the water mostly covers the chicken

Step 8: Bring to a boil

Step 9: Once it’s boiling reduce to a simmer and leave it to simmer for about 40 minutes.

Step 10: Boil some water.

Step 11: In a medium bowl whisk together your flour and salt.

Step 12: Make a well in the middle of your flour and add your eggs and some water. Mix your flour and egg mixture until a watery yet sticky dough is formed.

Step 13: Once your water is boiling take a spoonful of dough and use another spoon to roll and flick the nokedli dough into the boiling water.

Step 14: You know the nokedli is done when it floats to the surface. Remove nokedli from boiling water.

Step 15: Mix in as much sour cream as desired to your paprika and chicken mixture. The color should turn from a red orange to a lighter orange color.

Step: Serve your chicken paprikash over your nokedli.