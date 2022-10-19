Released on Oct. 7, “CHARLIE” shows 30-year-old Charlie Puth in the depths of romantic melodramas as he yearns, mourns, and details his past relationships with pop and rock influences spanning the 80s to now.

Coming off of the heat of a 2018 Grammy-nominated album, Puth’s self-titled 2022 project continues the artistic exhibition of his divided attentions as an overtly intellectual, perfectionist producer and a desperate-to-be-liked, but never-in-love singer-songwriter.

The first track, “That’s Hilarious”, starts off the album with a rebuttal to a pitiful and begging ex who treated Puth poorly that now wants him back.

Despite this framing, Puth begins the song noting that he has been in the ex’s position before, just lacks sympathy when he’s on the other side of the confrontation with the lyrics, “Look how all the tables / Look how all the tables have turned / Guess you’re realizin’ how bad you messed it up.”

He details this angry reminder of his manipulative ex over a low-key modern pop beat, serving as a precursor to what the rest of the album will entail.

The second track “Charlie Be Quiet!” starts as an acoustic dedication to someone he doesn’t want to overwhelm with his feelings for. At the chorus, it shows the first hint of 2000s pop-rock influence in Puth’s discography. This influence serves the song well as the scream-shout rock vocal production successfully underlines Puth’s desire to want to love this person out loud despite his misgivings.

Third track “Light Switch” has a distinct history that began in late 2019, when Puth started a TikTok. During quarantine, he would use this account to demonstrate the abilities of his self-attributed perfect pitch to identify different notes found by users across the platform. Eventually, this search for unusual sounds led to the discovery of one that would inspire the first single of his third album—the flicking of a light switch.

As a song, “Light Switch” delves into an on-and-off relationship where Puth decides against better judgment to keep contact with an appealing ex. He fails at distancing himself because of their aesthetic allure to him but is upset with himself for giving in to their advances. The lyrics detail this reckless derailment of consciousness over an instantly danceable eighties-turned Tik Tok beat.

Fourth and fifth tracks “There’s A First Time For Everything” and “Smells Like Me” detail Puth mourning relationships that he had over 80s synthpop beats.

The former narrates how these ruminations come as an unwelcome surprise whereas the latter describes the hope that still remains in his mind for the relationship. This hope includes the projection that his ex is unhappy in their new relationship with lyrics like, “Lonely when you’re in his arms” and “Your laundry dipped in my cologne / ‘Cause I know it takes you back”.

The track six collaboration “Left and Right” similarly finds Puth living in his own head, suffering under the desperation of wanting someone back, but indecisive about pursuing them again.

With a feature from BTS member Jung Kook as a solo artist, it is uncomfortably unnuanced mass-appeal pop. The lyrics and music provide little freedom to allow Puth or Jung Kook to use their greater vocal abilities, but the tune seems to have fulfilled its purpose as a buzzy yet safe for all ears third single leading into the album’s release, peaking at 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Loser”, seventh on the tracklist and the album’s fourth single, finds Puth mourning the loss of a relationship that he had with someone that is one in a million. Puth equally degrades and takes accountability for his part in the breakup, dubbing himself a loser for losing such an important person in his life with the repetition of the chorus, “Oh, I’m such a loser, how’d I’d ever lose her? / Oh, maybe I must have been out of my mind”. It is reminiscent musically and thematically of Puth’s previous releases, but its quirky modern pop appeal makes it stand out in the context of “CHARLIE”.

The simply titled “When You’re Sad I’m Sad” comes in next as the eighth track of the album. The song follows Puth through yet another relationship that he seemingly can’t get over as it narrates an entanglement with an ex that keeps showing up and seeking out a sympathetic ear from Puth. The lack of distance makes the breakup harder on him, which he ruminates on as emotional piano ballad with pop-infused backing beats.

The ballad leads into the guitar-lead, fast-tempo ninth track “Marks On My Neck”, which shows Puth still emotionally reckoning with a relationship that he wasn’t emotionally ready for and regrets letting happen.

The album then slows down again for its tenth track, the melodramatically titled “Tears On My Piano”. The song finds Puth tortured with thoughts of his ex that he wants back over some modern pop beats that lead into the melodic pop opening of eleventh track “I Don’t Think That I Like Her”.

In the song, Puth details a relationship where he wanted to take it more seriously while the other person wanted it to be casual with the song acting as a self-serving rebukement of the potential partner.

Throughout the track, Puth insists that he is a nice guy, that all women are the same, and that it was a deceptive and deliberate choice by the woman he is singing about to not have serious intentions. It is a disappointing show of misogyny that leans lyrically into the worse parts of the 2000s pop-rock influence that it delves into sonically.

The twelfth and final track “No More Drama” finds Puth back in the comfort of his home of pop-RnB. Puth realizes that after a year of mourning a relationship, he should be glad that it’s over and that he can finally see everything that was bad about it. The easy, breezy breakup song comes as a light-hearted relief after 11 tracks of romantic melodramas and ruminations on heartache from Puth.

As a project, “CHARLIE” is a perfectly fine pop record from a musician who is both financially successful and artistically praised and doesn’t feel the need to prove themselves in either arena anymore, but that doesn’t mean that it feels whole.

Its 12 tracks don’t have the layers of Puth’s signature production quirks, are absent of the wondering what lyrics like “I know that dress is karma, perfume regret” could possibly mean, and, perhaps most disappointingly, lack Puth’s deceptively simple artistic perspective that lies in his deep-seated childish insecurity constantly clashing with his fake adult bravado from 2018 predecessor “Voicenotes”.

What it does have is the processed, ready-for-radio-play sound and the easily accessible, love-forelorn relatbility of his 2016 debut “Nine Track Mind”, but it feels empty coming from the certainly older and uncertainly wiser-in-love Charlie Puth as he enters his 30s. Coming from this Puth, it feels imperfect.