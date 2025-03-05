Share:

As PCC embraced the beginning of the spring semester, the Black Student Success Center welcomed students with music, food, and activities as they hosted their first Melanin Monday on February 24. The introduction of this new series of events is working to provide a safe space for students where they can connect with their culture and socialize with the community.

As students walked into the center, artists like Cameo and Keyshia Cole played in the background, while the scent of delectable steak, aromatic chicken, taco bowl shells, lettuce, cheese, beans, and other toppings followed students to their seats.

The first Melanin Monday included button making as its main activity, incorporating photographs of different artists and public figures that represent their community. Students went as far as lining up multiple times to take advantage of the unlimited amount of buttons they were allowed to make.

Black Student Success Center Specialist, Doug Smith, shared benefits, events like Melanin Monday can bring to the comfortability of students on campus.

“It is important to bring the sense of community it brings and it brings people into this space to see what we have to offer and a chance to connect with their peers, the idea behind this event was to find images of black history and black people and then to have them to accessorize with and it’s important to have an accessory that reflects your culture,” said Smith.

These small events help students find support groups and broaden the diversity on our campus. They give exposure to different cultures and allow students to experience them with their peers.

Having this event during Black History Month was also another way to shine light to the underrepresented black community.

PCC student, Koumba Cummings shared an appreciation of the unity that events like Melanin Monday bring to campus.

“I think it’s an awesome way to create space for black students on campus. It’s a nice sense of community to do something fun like make buttons, eat, talk, and hang out. It’s a cool environment and event to be at,” said Cummings.

Melanin Monday was impactful for the black community by allowing students of the same race and ethnic background to get together to form a stronger community. Black students are often underrepresented and don’t know about the opportunities here at PCC for them. This event helped bring students together and showed the academic opportunities that they can take advantage of.

Jaisyn Barada, another student at PCC, shares insight on the personal meaning this event has on participating students.

“It’s very engaging getting people to come out and come to the event, meet each other, and know about the event and the things around it like the BSCC, very engineering and an introduction of possible things to come forth,” said Barada.

Follow: