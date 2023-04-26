African American food throughout history has influenced so many different original meals around the world. However black people who live in America are also influenced by the different meals across the diverse cultures who reside here. In an African American household there are two food staples that often come to mind. Spaghetti and tacos. It’s hard to say when these meals became a regular rotation for dinner black homes but for most it can be traced back to generation x.

Nia August, a student here at PCC, is a lover of black tacos. “Growing up in a black household you have such a fond memory of eating it because it’s such a staple dish,” she stated. They’re simple, nostalgic, and delicious; but also very different from the traditional Mexican tacos that one might eat at a taco stand. “When I say I want tacos I’m talking about black people tacos,” Nia concluded.

Every household might tweak their specific recipe a little bit but below is the recipe for the standard classic black taco recipe. So on your next ‘Taco Tuesday’ give this black family favorite a try!

Ingredients:

1 lb of ground beef (you can also use ground turkey)

½-1 packet of taco seasoning (I like Lawry’s)

Vegetable oil

1 tomato

iceberg lettuce

Half of a white onion

Shredded mexican cheese blend

Sour cream

Corn taco soft taco shells (we’re using white corn)

optional : salsa of choice, cilantro, and avocado

Directions:

Prep your veggies by dicing your tomato and onions. Shredding your lettuce and slicing the avocado. Heat a pan on medium and add a small amount of your oil. Add your ground meat and while it’s cooking add your taco seasoning. I usually use about ½ a packet for every pound of meat but if you like it saltier add more. You can always taste the taste after the meat is cooked and add more too. Finish cooking your meat and set aside. Coat another wide pan on medium heat with vegetable oil. Once the oil appears hot add corn tortillas. When the shell appears a crispy and light brown flip to the other side. Remove from the pan and add to a plate. Add lettuce, ground beef, onion, cheese, tomatoes and top with sour cream and fold. Add your slices of avocado, cilantro, and salsa on top or the side if you want.

Another fun option is to have rice and beans on the side! If you’re 21+ these go great with strawberry margaritas too!

Enjoy!