American birth rates have plummeted to their lowest point in the last forty years, as the year 2023 was reported to have the smallest number of babies born since 1979. What could be the cause for this notable and arguably concerning downfall?

Ten different people can be asked to explain why birth rates have decreased and it’s likely ten different answers could be said. Is it the costly amount of family essentials like housing and education, or could it simply be a disinterest in children?

“I think that there’s a pretty mixed opinion about children and kids overall when they are spoken about,” said sophomore Brianna Reyes. “I think that the newer generation is very hesitant to have kids because it requires some financial stability as well as time.”

The average price a family pays within 17 years of living is a rounded $234 thousand and in this economy, any amount of money for anybody is an unsavory sight.

“I think that babies, toddlers and kids are a big responsibility and require a lot of attention as well as care,” the communication major continued. “I think that birth rates being low in the US ties back to the fact that people are not in a place where they can financially support themselves as well as an additional child.”

While there are different answers depending on who you ask there is a consensus that hesitation plays a part. However, that feeling doesn’t discourage students from shying away from having kids completely but rather shifts their focus onto things that provide the feeling of security before taking that next big step.

“Ideally I’d like to have children with a partner I’ll be with for the rest of my life. Someone who I’m comfortable with and am confident is a good mother and a good person at heart,” business major Antonia Drago said. “I’m not sure of my career path yet, but when I do have children I’d like to be at a place where I could confidently provide for my wife and children to the best of my ability.

Security can look different under certain circumstances so there are plenty of options that can provide students with comfort in the future.

“I definitely can see myself having kids in the future, maybe eight to ten years from now. I would like to have at least two kids,” first-year student Nova Howland said. “To me the person you have a child with is more important than marriage. I think marriage is a beautiful thing though I wouldn’t put it before having children so I wouldn’t wait to be married to have kids. I’d like to be at a point in life where I can stay home with my family as much as possible. Hopefully off living on a farm somewhere so I can teach them more deeply about nature and what it has to offer.”

The CDC tallied the total number of babies born in the U.S. last year which was reported a little under 3.6 million. Bloomberg reported that the number of births in the comparable year of 1979 is about 200,000 thousand less at 3.4 million.

America didn’t experience a peak in baby births until 2007 nearly three decades later, estimated at a number north of 4.3 million. Considering the dip that has been reported by researchers, could this lead to another decade run of low fertility rates or could it just be an off year?

“I think that this generation will have children eventually, and so this might be reflected in the number of children, for example in 10 years,” said Reyes.

Similar to feeling secure, there are quite a few different definitions of feeling ready to have a baby and start a family. Some feel like they will just know when the time is right, others believe they will never be fully ready but will grow to become more prepared.

“I have no hesitation when it comes to children of my own only because they will be planned. I am excited to have my own children with the right person, of course, and so this eases some of my anxiety,” Reyes went on to say.

Those concerned with the birth rate and its low numbers can redeem their faith when acknowledging that the fall in numbers isn’t a kid’s issue but more so a confidence issue that is under construction. But as time moves forward, the comfort in security will grow and likely increase the baby birth numbers.

“I don’t quite know if I have concerns or hesitations about having kids. I do fully recognize how life altering it is to have children and how no one will ever fully be ready,” Howland explained. “As of right now I am twenty years old and sometimes I still feel like a child. So I definitely don’t see myself having kids any time soon but I believe in time when I feel closer to being ready I won’t have any hesitations.”

