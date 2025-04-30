Share:

On Monday, April 21st, the PCC’s Student Advisory Group EQUIPO, hosted a music event called Artivism for the community to learn about the importance of music and share their struggles through music expression. Attendants danced the afternoon away with cumbia music and were offered food such as orange rice, fried-beans, chorizo meat, and chicken with complimentary drinks such as horchata and jamaica.

Zacil Vazquez, also known as DJ Sizzle Fantastic, was the honorary guest speaker and addressed issues about the Latino community through a lecture she created describing how diverse, mainstream artists, as herself, use their platforms to tell stories that resonate with those experiencing cultural issues, specifically with illegal immigration issues, gentrification, and cultural erasure among the Hispanic community.

“Musical artists are literally using their platform to tell the story through music and art, right? They are telling a story that is going to connect to someone listening to their music,” said Vasquez. “They are using this as a way to connect with people whose cultures are on the verge of being erased.”

Estrella Buchares, a participant and EQUIPO employee at the event shared her opinions about how music’s role in cultural expression, resistance, and storytelling will leave behind a lasting impact for years to come.

“I think that music always has a message and I feel like in very trying times in history, even in the present, it’s been used to give a certain message about fighting towards something. Especially with different types of genres, it allows people from different cultural backgrounds to get a sneak peek as to what a certain culture struggles with,” said Buchares. “Music definitely relies on storytelling and it is able to evoke so many emotions that maybe other forms of storytelling aren’t able to.”

Alfredo Martinez, a member of the student advisory council for two years, describes the Artivism event as culturally affirming and community unifying, addressing both historical and current injustices.

“Culture affirming, for sure, brings a lot of the community together. We are able to look at injustices from a long time ago to current events. It was nice to see that combination,” said Martinez. “Music is powerful and as a musician, I believe that music has a language and you can teach it to others.”

Follow: