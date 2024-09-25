Share:

As the weather changes and summer comes to an end, students trickle into PCC for the fall semester, a picture of diversity and inclusivity. As the new school year comes to a start, students from different parts of the world arrive in California to attend PCC as part of the international student program. According to the International Student Center, these students come from countries such as Armenia, Italy, China, El Salvador, France, Mozambique, Korea, Myanmar and more. A few of these students explain that they came to PCC to be exposed to a different culture than the one they are used to, and receive an education different than they already had, including having access to resources they had not had before. But, what does it take to be an international student?

Maintaining enrollment status at PCC is a challenge in itself. International students, also known as F-1 students, must enroll and complete a full course of 12 units at PCC for both Fall and Spring semester to keep their student visa. At least nine of those units must be in person classes in order to take more than three online units. In their final semester, their last course cannot be an online course at all.

International students must also fill out an I-20 form, also known as the “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status,” in order to keep their student visa. Changes must be made to add dependents, or if the form was lost, stolen or damaged, or if there is a change to their visa status, or if their program needs to be extended, or if they change their major. However, students may have a difficult time adjusting, and can request to have less than 12 units. If they drop below a full course without permission from the ISC, they are deemed “out of status” and the ISC will terminate their I-20. Students who are out of status cannot study or stay in the U.S. legally and lose all of the benefits from their F-1 visas. Out of status students can petition to attain their legal status back. Students can file a reinstatement petition or a new I-20, and it will be reviewed by a committee who will decide whether to accept the student’s petition.

Another issue international students contend with is housing. Students can rent an apartment for six months up to a year at a time. The average cost of a room in Pasadena is $1,100 monthly. Students can apply for housing with a copy of their passport and or visa, a copy of their I-20, proof of good credit history, their social security number and a U.S. citizen to be a cosigner, although the last two could be waived. Another housing option is a home stay or home share where students can live with an American family, and learn firsthand what family life in the United States is like. This is a great way for students to make friends and improve their English skills.

“I was worried coming to America, wondering what my housing would look like, and whether or not I would be able to find a place that could help me,” says Min Phone Myat Zaw, a student from Myanmar. “I am happy to say that I was wrong. Everyone has been so kind, and I live in a good place, which lets me be more in touch at school. I am very grateful.”

So, why did these students decide to come to PCC? What made them want to come here, despite the difficulties they might face? According to a student from Taiwan, the answer lies in what PCC offers them.

“PCC has given me opportunities and a community I do not think I would have had access to otherwise,” says Min Thuay. “Having that, it makes the hard days more worth it.”

One benefit that PCC provides for these students is employment. For students who want to get more involved, PCC helps these students find work that fits both their interests and abilities, whether it is on or off campus, and these are jobs that some of these students have added to their resumes, or that introduced them to a career that they had never considered.

“PCC introduced me to the world of literary marketing, and I had never even known that this was an option for me before, ” says Mya Noe, an Indonesian student.

Some international students have also worked on campus, with the help of the ISC helping them find a department that would hire them, walking them through how to get a Social Security Number, a job offer letter, and how to balance their work, school, and life.

“I thought coming here, and trying to be involved, that it would be almost impossible,” says May Phoo Thit, another student from Myanmar. “However, this college and the International Student Center (ISC), has been more than welcoming and encouraging. I have been able to get involved on campus, and share my culture with people and it makes me very happy to be able to do so.”

For a few students, the question of why they wanted to come to PCC is a deeper one.

“I always heard of this term, the ‘American dream,’ and I guess that is what I was looking for when I decided to come to PCC,” says Stélio Banze, a student from Mozambique. “There is this desire to be better, and to go after what you want and I think that is really beautiful.”

For one student, the answer for why he came to PCC was simple.

“It feels like the world is calling me,” says Zack Toh, a student from China. “I have the chance to be a part of something bigger.”

