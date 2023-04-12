A movie about Michael Jordan who is considered the best basketball player to exist and one of the greatest athletes of all time certainly isn’t exactly rare. That’s why “Air” sets out to tell the lesser-known story of how a group of employees at Nike came together to create a shoe specifically for Jordan so he could switch his endorsement.

Despite the expansive amount of awards Michael Jordan has received over the course of his life including the incredibly rare switch from the NBA to the MLB. Jordan chose to set a different legacy for himself. One that would stay for many years to come. This decision forever changed his life, basketball, and the way athletes and their families choose to do business. He got a shoe. Not just any shoe, the “Air Jordans.” Nike has made billions of dollars since the release of Air Jordans with an estimated 5 billion in revenue last year alone. Michael Jordan has made an estimated 1.3 billion from Nike because of Air Jordans. This set a precedent that for the first time allowed athletes to get a portion of sales from products sold with their names on it.

The film features an all-star cast who did a phenomenal job. Sonny Vaccaro, a Nike recruiter, played by Matt Damon uses his wit, tenacity, and love of basketball to encourage CEO and founder of Nike Phil Knight played by Ben Affleck who also directed the film, to get on board with his crazy idea. To give their entire endorsement budget, usually allocated to at least 4 professional basketball players, to just one. Michael Jordan. At the time Michael Jordan was a rookie who was already making major waves in basketball as a defensive player for the Chicago Bulls. Everybody wanted him. At only 18 however his parents were the ones keeping him on track and focused, especially his mother Deloris Jordan played by Viola Davis.

This is a movie that can be enjoyed by movie enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Though Affleck received Jordan’s blessing to create the film he declined to make an appearance. Quite frankly his presence wasn’t needed. The film did a great job at portraying the people who were a part of Jordan’s future financial success, especially his mother Deloris who fought hard to make sure her son wasn’t being taken advantage of proclaiming, “a shoe is just a shoe until my son steps in it.”

This movie was fun to watch even if you’re not a fan of basketball. At just under 2 hours the film did a great job of putting in all the details without overdoing it. The cast which also included Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, and Marlon Wayans all played their parts well which created a solid movie that can be watched for generations to come.