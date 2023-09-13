“Talk to Me” is Australian twin brothers’ Danny and Michael Philippou’s first feature film. The brothers have a Youtube channel, RackaRacka, where they revealed that their movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and A24 picked up their film for distribution.

Filled with plenty of disturbing scenes that’ll leave you uneasy the whole way through, “Talk to Me” provides a new take on the overused Ouija board cliche with the main characters instead using a haunted hand to get in touch with the other side. The story centers around Mia, a grieving teen, struggling with the death of her mother. Mia goes to a house party with her friends and they are introduced to a new game involving an embalmed hand. Once she takes part in this game and utters the words “talk to me,” she becomes obsessed. When an invitation is given, the spirits are allowed to possess whoever is gripping the hand. What starts out as a fun time filled with Snapchat videos and laughs, soon becomes far more sinister.

Mia is played by Sophia Wilde and her performance is an absolute highlight of the film. She brings forth every emotion imaginable and makes the audience feel empathy towards Mia. All the actors, despite their young age, showcase great talent and potential. Danny and Michael do a spectacular job of providing bone-chilling visual scares, but at the same time not relying too much on jumpscares. The film has its fair share of oozing blood, but only what was necessary. Throughout the film, you can feel the terrifying atmosphere and feeling of grief the young directors aimed to create. The film keeps your stomach churning with suspense during every scene and the feeling doesn’t let up even after the film is over.

There’s one particular scene, where young teen Riley, becomes possessed by an evil spirit claiming to be Mia’s mother. Rather than help Riley, Mia tries communicating with her mother and this ends with Riley almost bashing himself to death. As an avid horror film fan, it’s not an easy task to frighten me, so I applaud the directors for accomplishing that task. The experience Danny and Michael had from their Youtube channel shined through in the film. Even with a low budget and time constraint they created an amazing movie.

Talk to Me debuted late July and has now surpassed Hereditary as A24’s highest grossing horror film. I have always considered Hereditary to be one of A24’s scariest films, and now it might finally have a competitor. Talk to me brings the same emotional turmoil and intensity that Hereditary brought in 2018, but still manages to stay unique. A24 has already announced that there will be a sequel to Talk to Me.





