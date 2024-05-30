Share:

For vegans at Pasadena City College (PCC), navigating meal options can be challenging. While the campus dining scene is slowly evolving, finding vegan-friendly food requires some creativity and resourcefulness. This guide aims to help fellow vegans discover the best places to eat, both on and off campus, ensuring that dietary restrictions don’t compromise the enjoyment of your college experience.

On-Campus Options

PCC’s on-campus food options for vegans are, frankly, embarrassingly bad. If you’re looking for something more than a snack but don’t want to leave campus… Your options are slim. In any case, here they are:

Piazza Cafeteria

Located in the Campus Center, the Piazza Cafeteria offers a few vegan-friendly options. While the main focus is not on plant-based meals, you can still find:

Vegan burger – A Beyond Burger served on a wheat bun. Does not come with vegan cheese or sauce.

French fries – Remember when you first went vegan and all you could eat at restaurants were french fries? Well, get ready for some nostalgia because the Piazza uses vegetable oil to cook their fries!

2. Cafe De Leche

PCC’s on-campus coffee spot Cafe de Leche offers:

Plant-Based Milks – Request almond or oat milk for your coffee or tea.

3. Bookstore

Although limited, the PCC Bookstore and the vending machines scattered across campus sometimes stock vegan snacks.

Simply Asia noodle bowls – Located in the “Grab N’ Go” section, the roasted peanut and spicy Mongolian flavors are vegan.

Tasty Bite rice and protein bowls – Check out the curry & rice and Mexican-style protein bowls for a quick meal!

Off-Campus Gems

While on-campus options are sparse, several nearby restaurants cater specifically to vegan diets or offer options that would make any vegan happy. Here are some recommended spots within a short distance from PCC.

Zankou Chicken (1296 E Colorado Blvd)

As the name indicates, Zankou Chicken’s focus isn’t on vegan food—but their falafel is a SoCal classic, and it happens to be fried in peanut oil!

Falafel Special – Two falafels served with tahini; order with bread, garlic sauce, and harissa.

Falafel Wrap – A blend of falafel, romaine lettuce, and tomato, drizzled in tahini and conveniently wrapped in a toasted pita.

2. Real Food Daily (899 E Del Mar Blvd)

Located just a few minutes drive from PCC, Real Food Daily offers a fully vegan menu with a variety of delicious options. Highlights include:

RFD Burger – A house-made patty served on a ciabatta bun with melted cashew cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli.

Lasagne – Stuffed with vegan ricotta, spinach, and mushrooms, drizzled in basil oil.

3. Veggie Grill (200 S Lake Ave)

This popular chain offers a diverse menu of vegan comfort food. Must-tries include:

VG Classic : A Beyond Burger on a brioche bun, served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and a delightful tangy sauce.

Caesar crunch wrap : A refreshing mix of greens and vegan chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Navigating a vegan lifestyle at PCC may come with its challenges, but with a bit of planning and exploration, you can enjoy a varied and nutritious diet. Remember, your choices matter, and by supporting vegan-friendly options, you’re contributing to a more sustainable food culture on campus.

Bon Appétit!

