PCC’s Stem Gala was a semi-formal event with an elegant ambiance that set the stage for PCC’s brightest minds to shine through when networking with professionals in the STEM industry.

One such professional was Donn Silberman, an optical engineer, who described how he found out about the event through the head of the program.

“The program here at Pasadena City College is run by a very good friend of mine, and I heard about this Gala event because I’ve done a lot of these outreach programs. Now, I’m focussed on working with students that might want to learn about quantum education, and people are actually making quantum computers now,” Silberman said. “And there will be a quantum internet someday, and devices that have quantum sensors on them, and all of this is happening now and there’s never enough people. There were never enough laser technicians there’s not enough quantum technicians, so we continue to try to recruit young people.”

He spoke enthusiastically about a possible quantum future. The implications of a quantum future meant that technology would adapt, advance, and change in unfathomable ways. He was eager to talk to students, as he believed that this possible future lay in their hands.

He went on to talk about how excited he was to introduce them to the world of laser and quantum technology.

“The young people I’ve talked to are so bright, enthusiastic, and articulate,” Silberman stated.

Students at the event like Veronica Lopez had a similar fervor, as the general consensus was that networking opened new avenues for learning and internship opportunities.

“Honestly, [I think the event helps with] how to start a career. I really want to get into it, you know. Becoming a dental hygienist, that’s my goal,” Lopez said.

Jasmine Lai, another STEM student in attendance, talked about her passion for getting into this industry as well.

“I’m a mechanical engineer [major] and I like it because I like the creativity of engineering… I also considered what I like to do… that’s how I settled on mechanical engineering because I like sort of working with my hands instead of theoretical stuff, like coding.” Lai stated.

There was a large array of students interested in a vast variety of careers, everything from kinesiology to quantum physics, to mechanical engineering.

Out of the twelve people spoken to, all twelve shared their struggle that the hardest part of being a STEM major was the workload.

Brooke Gilchrest’s explanation was most illuminating, as she described the credit load of STEM classes.

“If you’re taking chem and any other STEM class, that’s already ten credits out of the twelve you need to fulfill to be a full time student. And that’s two classes. So it’s really easy to be overwhelmed,” Gilchrest said.

Everyone dressed in gowns and suits and spoke with dignified eloquence. The sophistication of the event could not be overstated, which was offset by the loud background music that made it difficult to hear the conversation happening. Served at the event were hors d’oeuvres including sliders, quiche, and mini caprese salads held together by garnished toothpicks.

This event combined innovation with tried and true intelligence, and created a general air of scientific excellency that radiated from every corner of the room.