Share:

Hello Critters Goat Yoga invited everyone nearby the Pasadena community to attend their September 28 event and learn about the estate of the Gamble House while stretching with goats. The organization travels all around to different venues to share their goats while doing yoga for a relaxing and joyful experience.

Trying out goat yoga for the first time was a very fun and calming experience. I went into the session thinking it would be just a quirky activity, but it turned out to be much more meaningful. The playful energy of the goats, wandering around and even hopping on my back during poses, brought a sense of calm but love to the practice that I didn’t expect.

It helped me let go of stress and fully enjoy the moment, connecting the mindfulness of yoga with my pure happiness that the goats brought to me. It was a very wholesome experience that I learned a lot from. The session wasn’t just about yoga or strictly the goats, but it was about finding joy in simplicity and connecting with nature in a way I hadn’t before.

Stretching and listening to the wildlife at Gamble House was the highlight of my day, but the highlight of my entire weekend was when Hansel the goat decided to pee on my yoga mat. I was awarded a sticker for being ‘blessed’ by Hansel. Although they had to hose down my mat in order for me to continue doing yoga, I took it as a compliment and met up with him after for a solo picture. The instructors called me his girlfriend which made my heart melt. The was an experience I will never forget.

The Gamble House in Pasadena is known for its architectural design to celebrate the arts and crafts movement but also to inspire. The wood is a very important aspect of the house because generally, wood is celebrated inside and out through expressed structure, fine finishes and materials that shape the architecture and interiors of the house. This was a perfect venue to host goat yoga.

Jennifer Michel, the tour and education manager, was the yoga instructor that led the session. As she was leading the session, Jennifer went into depth about the history of Gamble House and how it turned into a multi-functional estate that has different events happening every weekend. It is a wholesome and organic place that allows people to express themself through nature and culture. Jennifer also told us the story behind goat yoga and how when the goats grow older, they will turn into dairy goats, but for now, they help with stress relief and therapy. They had an area that is known as the Gamble House arboretum where they set up the mats and had the goats running around to meet people.

A volunteer by the name of Karen Osborne first fell in love with the experience at the Huntington Arboretum, where she attended a Hello Critters Goat Yoga Session two years ago. She’s been volunteering with Hello Critters full time ever since, and she doesn’t plan on leaving.

“I’ve never done goat yoga before, I am not even a real yogi, but there was something so whimsical that totally drew me into coming to Hello Critters Goat Yoga,” Osborn said.

Overall, this was such an amazing experience that has changed my mindset about maximalist ideals. The experience of doing yoga with goats opened up my mind to appreciating the simple things in life, even if it is just spending a day at the Gamble House listening to the birds chirp. I can’t wait to do goat yoga again.

Follow: