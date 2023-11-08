Fall is in full swing, and so is football season! For some of us, this means rich tradition and undying love for your team. For the rest of us, football season simply means endless wings and nachos. Whether you’re a diehard or a foodie, we’ve rounded up a few of Pasadena’s favorite local sports joints worth checking out to amp up your next game day.

Kings Row is a modern Thursday night football hub where it’s easy to find a seat, which can be a rarity in LA. With an outdoor seating area and plenty of high chairs for your group, this laid-back spot is one to hit up if you’re looking for a chill atmosphere to watch a game or catch up with friends. Luckily for my foodies, Kings Row has an extensive menu with items under $20 that won’t make your wallet feel bad after eating. Whether you’re looking for burritos, chicken and waffles, or mac and cheese, this spot has something for every craving. These are all fan favorites, but the star player at Kings Row is their kimchi glaze wings. Sweet, savory, and crispy, these wings are sure to be a hit at your table. Be sure to snap a pic of your plate before digging in!

If you’re looking to spice up your weeknight with a more lively ambiance and fellow fans, Der Wolf is worth checking out. Music and a killer happy hour make this joint a favorite for locals whether it’s a girl’s night or time for some Thursday night football. If you’re busy on Thursday and didn’t catch the game, Der Wolf has you covered with their football Sunday ticket brunch. Featuring bottomless mimosas for just $19, this should become a fall weekend ritual. Their happy hour menu not only includes handcrafted cocktails but also some good eats that all of my non-football lovers can hop on. Well drinks stand at just $5, while you can grab burgers, tacos, and tots for under $15. While you’re browsing their menu, don’t forget to order their highly addictive skillet mac and cheese. This is shareable for you and your fellow fans and is picture-perfect. Who am I kidding? All of their food is worth bragging about, and with those prices, don’t feel bad for wanting to try the entire menu.

Nostalgia is Barney’s strongest quality, and it’s one that keeps people coming back for more. If your vibe is classic and divey, be sure to hit up this joint for your next weeknight football game. Their ambiance is sure to put you back in time to a 90s Thursday night football outing, and people are living for it. If their vibe wasn’t enough, their menu is sure to lure in foodies and fans alike. With everything from pizzas to chili and hot dogs to calzones, you can rely on leaving Barney’s with a full stomach. Football isn’t for everyone, but pizza is.

It’s undeniable how well football and food go well together. Whether you’re following stats or ready to post your next plate of food, be sure to branch out to these local Pasadena favorites.

Don’t forget to tag The Courier in your next insta post if you’re not missing out on good eats this Thursday!