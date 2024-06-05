Share:

As the days get longer and the temperature rises, summer offers the perfect opportunity to explore new hobbies or rediscover old passions. Whether you’re looking to unwind, get active or learn something new. There are plenty of activities and hobbies that are perfect to fill the time of a PCC student that can also be very beneficial.

Content Creation

If you love to find ways to channel your artistic side, digital content creation is more accessible than ever. Along the lines of photography and graphic design, digital content creation is another way to express creativity. Platforms like Tiktok, Youtube and Instagram easily give you an audience for your work and this hobby can turn into potential career opportunities. As locals of Pasadena, we are surrounded by many restaurants, flea markets and other fun things to partake in. Attending or even just filming a “Get Ready With Me” video before being on your way. Start sharing your perspectives with the world!

2. Try Interesting Recipes

With more time at home, cooking and baking have become great pastimes for many people. Experimenting with new recipes can be both fun and rewarding for you and the rest of your family or roommates. Even trying to make dishes from different cultures or making things that you don’t usually make from scratch at home would be challenging but fun, with a prize at the end! Not only will you improve your culinary skills but will also have fun trying them. You’ll never know you might just find a new unexpected favorite dish. Below are some recipes to try that you may not have known existed!

3. Indoor Rock Climbing

For those who crave a physical challenge, an activity like indoor rock climbing is a great way to stay fit while having fun. Indoor Rock Climbing has become a trendy way to keep yourself fit while still making it fun and social. This sport is a full body workout that also gives community and social interaction. You are not panting too hard to talk and it can be done at your own pace. It is also a fun way to be competitive with your friends. These gyms are open to all levels of climbers. It is nice to be doing an official sport that does not need official training to come with it. There are many indoor rock climbing facilities that you probably didn’t know are around you.

Below are two Indoor Rock climbing facilities that are local to Pasadena that you might have not known about:

The Post: 1100 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena.

Hangar 18 Arcadia: 305 N Santa Anita Avenu

4. Volunteering

An easy way to give back to your community and to feel fulfilled is another beneficial way to spend your summer. There are many local Volunteer opportunities that align with your interests, like animal shelters, food banks or environmental cleanups. Volunteering is a way to make a positive impact on those in need around you but also to develop new skills and meet like-minded individuals. From a student perspective it is also something to add to your resume while still having fun. Below are some listed local volunteer opportunities for this coming summer season:

Assist with socializing and walking dogs, playing with cats, providing general care for the animals, helping at adoption events and promote responsible pet ownership .

You can serve as a mentor and assist teachers in the Summer Enrichment Program. It involves a minimum 3 week commitment.

Help with day-to-day activities at the library or assist with any events that take place.

5. Learn a Language

Summer is an ideal time to start a language learning journey. There are apps like Duolingo, Babbel and Rosetta Stone that can help you learn a new language at your own pace. Whether you are preparing for future travels or just broadening your cultural horizons, mastering a new language is a rewarding and enriching experience.

Throughout the course of summer’s dry days, it can become a struggle trying to find activities to occupy yourself with. Might as well take the list into consideration and expand your list of more beneficial past times. Don’t be afraid to try something new!

