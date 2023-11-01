Fun and exciting games, and dances as well as scholarship opportunities, on-the-spot admissions, and a speech from TV star and Harvard alumni Yara Shahidi brought a widespread number of inspired students to the PCC “On The Yard: HBCU Caravan”.

The event was held on October 24th in the quad and the energy was immaculate while the vibe was pristine. Fulfilling food trucks and mainstream music set the tone early on for all the students and staff that arrived.

“The energy was fun, bold, and comforting all at the same time,” said first-year student and Ujima member Allani Rush. “I was extremely impressed with the outcome and honestly touched emotionally to finally have somewhere for us to gather and unconditionally show each other love.”

Over 30 historically black colleges and universities from the south and east coast were in attendance setting up booths and passing out flyers. Industry giants like Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Strahan, are only a handful of the alumni who’ve gone on to achieve great things after attending some of the HBCUs that attended PCC’s caravan.

Though the event started late in the day,at four o’clock on Tuesday evening, the space was packed with PCC students and high schoolers introducing themselves and gaining information from the HBCU booths across the quad.

“I showed up to the caravan because I wanted to show my support to the incoming high schoolers and current students looking to find community and pick their chosen family,” added Rush. “I’d say they (students who didn’t show up) definitely missed out on seeing how many spaces we have for people like us where there isn’t any drama or problems.”

The highlight of the event was when star and producer of “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” Yara Shahidi came up on stage in front of the CC building and gave a speech sharing her connection with the Pasadena and while she didn’t personally attend an HBCU her family and work life is full of those who have.

After her speech,Shahidi continued to spell out the merits of HBCUs for those considering these institutions; especially students, like those at PCC who would be undertaking a cross-country move in order to attend

“The reason today was important to me is that one, I come from a Spellhouse family, family at Howard and Fisk and because of that I’ve witnessed first hand, the importance of being educated around our community and how special that environment is,” Shahidi said. “Even for me what made my time at a PWI (Predominantly White Institution) manageable was the fact that I literally went to study under certain black professors.”

Another point she wanted to emphasize was the networking aspect. She highlighted that you can’t just find this type of connection anywhere.

“And I think the network is also invaluable, what I said out there I truly mean every space I’ve been in I’ve been there with an HBCU alum,” Shahidi added.

The next question that was brought up was inspired by an episode from “Black-ish” in season 4 titled “Black Math.”

In this episode, the main plot focused on the comparison of PWIs and HBCUs and a key detail in the episode was the adjustment from being in a predominantly black environment at school to potentially returning to being a minority in the workforce.

This is a very real thought and concern some students have that might deter them from pursuing an HBCU when it comes time to enroll or transfer.

“College into the real world is going to be an adjustment regardless of where you go, and I rather that adjustment of being around so many black people,” Shahidi explained. “Because vice versa I’ve witnessed so many of my friends that are black and brown in PWIs experience such extreme stress and duress from not being supported. Where they didn’t see themselves reflected, where they had to fight to be heard, fight for mentorship, fight for access.”

Yara also shared how students who do attend and graduate from HBCUs have a unique opportunity to bring that specific environment outside of school and into the workplace to avoid these circumstances.

“And I think moreover, we’re continuing to fight for a world where there isn’t such a disparity between these communities that we form and how our work worlds look and how our careers look,” Shahidi said. “If anything I think there’s something really beautiful about being at an HBCU environment so that you can carry and recreate that environment in your work world and wherever you go.”

The core purpose of the “HBCU Caravan” was to introduce and welcome Pasadena students to the idea of pursuing these institutions. And seeing the participation, engagement, interaction, and crowd reaction it’s hard to say this was anything else but a success.

The bright smiles and joyful laughter throughout the quad was a pure example of black joy which is something that HBCUs embody and an aspect our community stands and pushes for.

“Not only do you have Jackie Robinson and Octavia Butler, some iconic people in black history, but this has always been a black hub for action and community,” said Shahidi.

With the help of Blackademia, Ujima, PCC staff, students, and Yara Shahidi the PCC “On The Yard: HBCU Caravan” did exactly what it was supposed to do. Participants that joined and took part were able to leave not only with more information than what they came in with, but also feeling more encouraged to seek out environments that reflect themselves.

“I was extremely impressed with the outcome and honestly touched and emotional, finally having somewhere for us to gather and unconditionally show each other love,” said Rush.