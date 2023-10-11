Weeknight: 10 PM. It’s a wonderful evening for a nice, cool, late night stroll with your beloved fur baby. It’s a calm evening, but as you round the block, you hear loud vocalizations. As you turn around, you see a group of 3 coyotes. You ask yourself, “What do I do? How can I protect myself and my dog?” Well, Pasadena Humane Society has you covered.

For the first ever time in the history of the Pasadena Humane Society, great minds have come together to bring all its residents near and far a day dedicated to understanding the wildlife in our urban cities. Many animals have become adapted to the everyday hustle and bustle of humanity and its constant growth. These animals have learned to cohabitate even though the world they once knew has become ever changing.

“My main goal is to make people first of all aware of all the different life that is in our neighborhoods,” Pasadena Humane’s Director of Wildlife Education and Services, Lauren Hamlett said. “For people who are already aware of the interconnectedness of all the wildlife, the plants, our pets, everything, to just offer them a space to connect with other organizations and to learn more about the different wildlife in our neighborhoods.”

This was the first time many people knew that the humane society even had a Wildlife department. Hamlett and the event coordinator of PHS, Michelle McGraw had been working on putting this event together since February of this year. McGraw had stated that there was a National Wildlife day in March, but there wasn’t enough time to put together an event worthy of the community in such a short amount of time, so they postponed the event.

“We wanted to throw in education and do something different,” McGraw said. “One of the things we realized is people only know Pasadena Humane for whatever business they have had with us.”

During this event, there were three seminars hosted, a vendor area, and an education area, all culminating together in what we now know as the Wildlife Day.

McGraw said “We chose vendors that made sense with our organization, our mission, and our values who also supported wildlife. That’s the same thing as the educational vendors as well. People who could share the message and showcase the animals that live in our society.”

There are many different kinds of wildlife that live side by side with humans, and Pasadena Humane’s ultimate goal with this event was to enrich and enlighten those humans on how we can live in tandem.

The first of the three seminars was a focus on the bird life around the general area of Pasadena presented by the Pasadena Audubon Society. The second and third were an informational piece headed by Hamlett regarding coyotes and the history as well as protection measures one can take in an urban environment that coyotes live in as well. Hamlett gave information about what is known as “hazing.” It was basically a walkthrough of how to handle a lone coyote or a group of them to protect yourself and any domesticated pets. Things such as making loud noises, yelling, stomping, and even going so far as to throw something at them.

Although some of these methods don’t seem humane, Hamlett brought attention to the fact that our government pays private trappers and other very inhumane organizations to cull our urban wildlife. These two seminars make it so humans and animals can live in harmony.

The event went so well that Hamlett and McGraw have already planned another wildlife day in October of 2024. There will be new educational and sales vendors, as well as new seminars to bring Pasadena Humane Society to the forefront of urban wildlife education in and around the Pasadena area.

“Pasadena Humane is committed to creating a healthy, sustainable community that values all species. We strive to mitigate the natural world through conservation education and rehabilitation.” the PHS wildlife mission states on their website.