The student lounge was transformed on Monday. The normally bright lights were dim, accompanied by a pulsing RGB glow. The furniture was completely rearranged, with tables clustered in the center surrounded by ten students, staring intensely at laptops, barking brief, cryptic messages at each other. Another dozen students sit in chairs in front of a projector screen, laughing in excitement as the screen cycles through the action from each laptop, watching as digital avatars duck in and out of smoke clouds and dodge virtual bullets. “Ain’t no way,” someone calls out, just before the laughter becomes applause. “Ain’t no way!”

“This was a first,” Huimin ‘Michelle’ Sun tells the gathered students as the day draws to a close. As Vice President of Student Services, Sun is the organizer and mastermind behind the whole event. “Maybe we will have more esports tournaments in the future, at PCC!”

Esports, for those who don’t know, refers to a style of video game that requires high skill and intense training, with rules formats centered around creating a competitive environment. In Riot Games’ first-person shooter “Valorant,” two teams of five lock in their choice of heroes from “Valorant’s” colorful roster and use those characters’ powers and abilities to supplement their gunplay and plant an explosive “spike” in the other team’s territory, with both teams trading turns on attack and defense.

Some might balk at calling video games “sports,” but the International Olympic Committee has been deepening its relationship with the esports ecosystem since 2018, and recently announced an esports version of the Olympics. In the case of “Valorant,” skilled play requires quick communication with teammates, precise movements of the wrist, and sharp hearing to pick up on audio cues.

Like other sports leagues, esports competition exists on multiple levels both professional and amateur. Recently, professional esports organizations have been falling on hard times, but the esports torch has been lifted by collegiate events and clubs playing for the love of the game. This Monday, that love was on full display at PCC.

“When I was told I was hosting Relaxation Week for ASPCC,” says Sun, “I just got that inspiration. I love Valorant. I really, really love this game.”

Sun, who has been playing “Valorant” for one year, did not know what to expect when she pitched the event. The response she got from her ASPCC colleagues was positive, but there are heavy logistics to even the most casual of esports events.

Leila Abugazia helped shoulder logistics during the live event. Following last week’s election, Abugazia is set to be Sun’s successor as the next Vice President of Student Services. Besides helping decorate the Wi-Fi Lounge, Abugazia was kept busy organizing the teams—including reorganizing them on the fly.

“Valorant” competitors can be organized in two ways: either established units of five arranged teammates, called “premades,” or solo competitors who are matched with temporary teammates of equal estimated skill, known as “solo queue.” With a solo-queue style format for the tournament, Abugazia kept track of each player’s competitive ranking and assigned their teammates for their matches, and had to adjust as players exited the tournament one by one.

“I don’t game very often,” Abugazia said. “But I like watching other people play.”

She isn’t alone in that. A study in 2017 by the gaming market analytics group Newzoo found that about 42% of esports fans don’t actually play the video games they watch others compete in.

“We wanted to make sure the event was accessible to students. For example, streaming during the tournament,” Sun said. Sun—who eagerly shares her favorite Valorant character is Reyna—hopes as many students as possible can connect with the game the way she has.

If the purpose of the tournament was to showcase love for Valorant, then from that perspective the event was a great success. It was clear that everyone in the room was familiar with the game, the skills required to play it, and each other; throughout the matches, commentary and competitive banter flowed freely between both the competitors and the audience.

As an informal event to help students relax during finals season, the tournament did not have a prize for the winners (“you win bragging rights,” said Sun), but ASPCC provided some gifts that were given to the competitors via raffle.

One winner was Evan “c0nceptz” Chen, who took home a Higround performance keyboard as well as being the tournament’s top fragger—the player who scored the most individual kills per match. An accomplished player in his own right, Chen is no stranger to “Valorant” tournaments.

“I’m already far enough. I get matched with Top 50’s. But I have to balance it all with school,” said Chen, who is a computer engineering major. “It’s been a long time since I could play in a tournament like this, just for fun.”

