Share:

Last spring the associated students (ASPCC) executive board elections took place and this fall we have a completely new board! It’s time to get to know this year’s PCC’s student government representatives’ plans and goals for fall semester.

The Office of Student Life (OSL), was designed to oversee our clubs, leadership opportunities, and school involvement here at PCC. Through the OSL themselves a program was created for the student voices to be amplified past the Pasadena community. Hence the creation of the associated students, made up of 12 representatives, who are in charge of student and campus diversity, engagement, guidance, and support.

Chloe Dang (she/her) | President | aspcc.cdang@gmail.com

As the President of Associated Students, Chloe Dang oversees the activities of her Executive Board and its additional committees. After getting involved last year with the Associated students she looked forward to helping people in a higher position and help others seek opportunities at PCC.

“A big thing I’m looking forward to is working with the rest of my team. Our executive board is made up of really bright, passionate people who are very into and involved in what they do” said Dang. “And I’m also looking forward to including our student body and making sure they have a lot of opportunities to access resources”

As the President, Dang also serves on the College Coordinating Council (CCC), Bookstore, Flea Market Board of Directors, etc. and is responsible for following the PCC Constitution, Bylaws, and resolutions currently in place to provide students and the Executive Board an outstanding year.

Jai Watkins (he/him) | Executive Vice President | aspcc.jwatkins@gmail.com

As Executive Vice President of Associated Students Jai Watkins oversees club operations and student organizations on Campus. He also chairs the Inter-Club Council which sets policies and rules for clubs to follow with involvement from club representatives. Watkins is also responsible for setting the club budget for each semester. In the event of the President’s absence, Watkins acts as interim President.

“In my position, I’m trying to help as many people get into the club life as possible and raise the standards of clubs,” said Watkins. “I’m looking forward to all the different events, specifically the Day of the Dead, which our Vice President of Student Equity is going to throw. It’s gonna be a really nice event.”

Abraham Jin (he/him) | Vice President of Academic Affairs | aspcc.ajin@gmail.com

Abraham Jin stepped into the role of Vice President for academic affairs and plans to help students transfer process easier and enjoyable through academic support and academic events.

“I’m very excited to host all the different events that we will have on campus that are there to reach out to students, give them the support they need, help them on whatever academic path they’re on, whether it’s transferring, non-credit, or GED, anything” said Jin” I’m excited to help you out.”

As vice president of academic affairs his main role is to act as communication between ASPCC, campus faculty, and instructional deans to ensure accessibility and availability for all academic opportunities offered to PCC students to guide them through their educational journey. As he surrounds himself with encouraging professors and students he hopes to use their lessons as encouragement to students who are afraid of the services and experiences offered at PCC. He has chosen to dedicate his year as VP of Academic Affairs to give back to the campus and give others the wonderful experience he received his first year.

Maria Alejandra Infante Arboleda (she/her) | Vice President of Student Services | aspcc.minfantearboleda@gmail.com

This semester Maria Infante is honored to be filling in the position of Vice President of Student Services. She is looking forward to interacting with students and listening to their concerns regarding services at PCC to understand where they can improve and advance projects during the school year.

“A big thing that got brought up while I was campaigning was the microwave services on campus around the U building,” said Infante. “So a big thing I want to implement is a more varied set of microwaves.”

Along with looking forward to communicating with students she hopes most will feel comfortable enough to approach her and speak regarding the services on campus. As vice president of student services her focus is to communicate and inform students through events, services, and programs to make the academic journey of students at PCC as comfortable and smooth as possible.

Madalyn Lauterbach (she/her) | Vice President of External Affairs | aspcc.mlauterbach@gmail.com

Former Courier writer Madalyn Lauterbach is representing the student body as the Vice President of External Affairs seeking to amplify the needs and concerns of students through local representatives’ visits.

“I plan on researching bills that affect PCC students and coordinate meetings with legislators and their staff members to lobby on [students] behalf,” Lauterbach said. “I’m hoping to really integrate the student voices on issues they may struggle with, food, finances, housing, even stability.”

Lauterbach, whose main role is to lobby outside of PCC at other colleges, regions, and state and national legislators, is looking forward to connecting with students through upcoming social events and meetings.

Cristal San Pedro (she/her) | The President of Business Affairs | aspcc.csanpedro@gmail.com

Cristal San Pedro is interested in using their position as the President of Business Affairs to expand the financial knowledge of students through various financial workshops.

“One of the biggest things I want to do this year is promote financial transparency and financial literacy among our students,” Pedro said. “That $10 you’re required to pay when you register for classes. I oversee the expenditures and expenses that go through PCC.”

As Vice President of Business Affairs their job is to maintain the budget and expenditures of the Associated Students. Using her position, Pedro also hopes to create a space for business majors where they can feel welcomed and safe to continue their literary journey in the PCC community.

Isabella Maya Rosas (she/her) | The President of Student Equity | aspcc.irosas@gmail.com

The President of Student Equity this year will be handled by current Courier writer Isabella Maya Rosas who wants to bring her passion about equity to the PCC campus.

“I want to be able to represent different groups of people at PCC,” Rosas said. “Coming to PCC made me realize how many opportunities it has to offer so I want to be vocal about it.”

Rosas is responsible for promoting unity and diversity on campus through the organizing of events and programs that aim to emphasize and celebrate the cultural diversity at PCC. She is responsible for dealing with issues and questions regarding race, gender, ethnicity, culture, sexual orientation, beliefs, etc.

Savannah Robles (she/her) | The President of Campus Activities | aspcc.srobles@gmail.com

The Vice President of Campus Activities plays a crucial role in shaping campus life, bringing energy and fostering connections among students beyond the classroom. Tasked with planning and coordinating campus-wide events that unite the student body, the VP leads the charge on some of the year’s biggest activities on campus, like Welcome Week and Homecoming, while also keeping the calendar full with events like mixers at the mirror pools and club rush.

Jasmine Muños (she/her) | The President of Public Relations | aspccjmunoz@gmail.com

The Vice President of Communications is the voice of Associated Students, making sure students know what’s happening both on campus and in AS. From creating flyers and updating ASPCC’s social media page to keeping LancerLife current, the VP is the center of student outreach. Their work helps maintain ASPCC transparency and accessibility.

Thin Thaw Dar Zin “Layne” (they/them) | Vice President of Sustainability | aspcc.tzin@gmail.com

Thin Thaw Dar Zin (Layne) is taking the role of the vice president of sustainability in hopes to bring the community towards a more environmentally friendly impact through events and policies.

“I am currently working on amending the ASPCC [constitution] that would add bylaws to keep us accountable on how we spend and where we spend,” said Layne. “I’ve always really loved working with teams, especially if that team is for the good of the community.”

As the Vice President of Sustainability, Layne’s main role is to promote a sustainable future for members of campus and the community. They promote, create, and execute sustainable projects, policies, and programs at PCC working alongside with the Sustainability committee, facilities committee, and the planning committee.

Darya Derakhshani (she/her) | Student Trustee | aspcc.dderakhshani@gmail.com

This year’s Student Trustee representative is Darya Derakhshani, who is looking forward to using her voice to advocate for students during PCCs Board of Trustees meetings.

“It’s such an honor to represent the school in such an incredible way,” said Derakhshani. “I hope that I can advocate for [students] in a way that they deserve, a way that is fruitful for them to prosper at PCC.”

As a student trustee, Derakhshani sits on the ASPCC Executure Board in an advisory capacity and has the right to make and second motions and participate in discussions. She acts as the connection between the Board of Trustees and the ASPCC executive board to voice the campus and student needs.

Kayleen Akopian (she/her) | Chief Justice | aspcckakopian@gmail.com

As Chief Justice, Kayleen Akopian chairs PCC’s Supreme Council, the judicial branch of ASPCC. She acts as the contact between the Supreme Council and the Executive Board. She interprets ASPCC’s governing documents and reviews/revises the ASPCC Constitution, Bylaws, and Policy & Procedures to ensure the ASPCC is following its rules and holding all student bodies to account.

“I loved being involved in high school and the student government itself. I felt like I was more connected to the school and the students, and I wanted school to be more than just going to classes,” said Akopian. “And I love U.S. history, it’s my favorite subject I have had since elementary school, so when I saw the Chief Justice position involved Constitution and PCC bylaws, I really wanted to get involved with that.”

Akopian looks forward to working on new bylaws and her favorite part of the job is student interaction and making friend groups inside of Associated Students, especially since this is her final year at PCC, one made memorable by those connections.The associated student representatives are located in CC-105 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. A representative’s office hours may vary depending on their own academic schedule. For further information on their office, representatives, or questions, you may contact them through email: pccstudentlife@pasadena.edu or by phone (626) 585 7384.

Follow: