A bat colony prepares their hibernation in a North American cave during the cold hours of fall 2007. Until spring comes in time for insect populations to increase, these bats will remain in a deep sleep largely uninterrupted, living off accumulated fat that will last through the winter. The caves themselves drop down to temperatures as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Far too bitter for humans but ideal for bats escaping the incoming winter winds.

These temperatures are also ideal for a particular strand of fungi called Pseudogymnoascus destructans. Before its discovery in 2007, humans were unaware of its existence and only knew of a harmless variant in parts of Europe and Asia. But soon after, bats in North American caves sleeping during their hibernation became sick with the fungi in the form of white-nose syndrome.

“Bats with white-nose syndrome don’t hibernate as deeply as they should and wake up several times over the course of the winter, burning through their saved calories, and eventually starving to death,” said Barry Chess, a professor of natural sciences at PCC.

North American bats soon faced extinction in the wake of the fungus’ discovery, which has killed 90% of three bat species out of the 47 living in North America.

Named after the white fungus that grows at the tip of a bat’s nose, white-nose syndrome travels from direct contact with infected bats, who pick up the fungus from the corners of caves during their hibernation.

Today, seven species are known to be at risk of the disease, including the little brown bat, the big brown bat, the gray bat, the Indiana bat, the tricolored bat, the northern long-eared bat, and the eastern small-footed bat.

While the fungus is deadly, there’s little concern for transmission to humans any time soon.

“Fungal diseases generally are less pathogenic than diseases caused by bacteria and viruses, at least to humans, because fungi like to grow at cooler temperatures than humans provide. You don’t become infected by the fungus growing on moldy bread or strawberries,” said Chess.

Just because humans aren’t the target of another highly-transmissible disease doesn’t mean there’s no room for concern. Bats alone play a significant role in fending off insects for farmers in North America.

“Ask most people and they would be perfectly happy to get rid of all the bats, and we do have plenty of bats in Pasadena. But bats are the largest consumer of nocturnal insects including beetles, moths, and mosquitoes,” said Chess.

It’s estimated that bats alone save over $3.7 billion a year, with the actual number most likely far surpassing the initial estimate. If even a tiny portion of the population were to drop, agriculture in the United States would suffer.

The sudden devastation of entire colonies is cause for concern in bat populations, the sight of which is all too similar to the past three years going through COVID-19.

Fortunately, numbers have been improving. In a 2021 study that looked at populations from 2006 to 2017, bats with specific genetic makeup have slowly built up immunity to the fungus. Michigan bats specifically were observed to be more resistant, showing positive signs that populations could return to their pre-2006 numbers.

However, there’s little biologists can do to help protect bats against the deadly fungus.

“Humans don’t play much of a role in the spread of white-nose syndrome; almost all spread of the fungus is bat-to-bat,” Chess said. “The fungus can be spread on clothing and the soles of shoes though. For the few people that spend their weekends exploring caves, it is recommended that they thoroughly clean their clothing and equipment between trips to avoid inadvertently transporting the fungus.”

Research continues, but there’s currently no vaccine in sight for white-nose syndrome. Any improvement in population numbers is solely based on the select few bats who’ve won the genetic lottery and are able to build immunity.

“For now, the best advice for humans is to not actively spread the fungus, so the cleaning of shoes and spelunking equipment may be the best we can do,” said Chess.