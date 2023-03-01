In a small cramped area of campus near the football field lies the annex buildings. They are drab, grey portable buildings that are not very noticeable to the eye. However, on a rainy Feb. day under fluorescent lights, queer students and allies were able to bring color to the forefront.

PCC Queer Alliance, a social club for queer students hosted arts and crafts meeting in the second annex meeting to paint ceramics and elect new leaders for their group. This is a space where students can express their identity in a caring and accepting environment.

Sophomore Mallory Corben was nominated last year as president of the Queer Alliance. She, along with the rest of the leading members, tries to keep members engaged by hosting various events.

“We have fun arts and crafts activities as well as workshops and other things to do,” says Corben at the ceramic paint meeting. “We also are a safe space on campus every other week where they know they will be surrounded by safe and accepting people.”

Along with the Queer Alliance, PCC also offers a resource called the Queer and Undocumented Empowerment Support to Thrive (QUEST) Center for students. They offer personal services for students that need queer-specific counseling as well as resources for name changes. They also offer financial resources, including scholarships, for those who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community and those who are undocumented.

Corben also points out that these kinds of resources fly under the radar at times.

“People don’t know that we have a queer club on campus or that we have a resource center but we’ve been around for years and years,” continues Corben. “We have students that don’t know that we’re here, and there’s not as much visibility as we’d like.”

According to a survey conducted by UCLA, about 5.3% of California’s population identifies as LGBT. The largest of those who identify as such is within the prime collegiate ages of 18 and 24. While there are a large number of those who are open with their identity, there are also those who struggle with finding those safe spaces in the community, simply because it wasn’t shown to them enough.

“Pride is more than just June,” Corben continued, “We have lectures and workshops, but I feel like there could be more encouragement of the LGBT holidays and more important days in our community that the school could recognize at a higher level than just the clubs.”

This club hosts meetings every other Thursday in those same dreary buildings. Future events that the Queer Alliance is hosting include a Queer Prom on Mar. 24.