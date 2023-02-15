At Pasadena City College, Latin students find themselves reading the radiant rhetoric of Horace and Virgil, translating the texts of ancient Romans and building a linguistic foundation that will support them in nearly all of their studies.

Pasadena City College’s Latin program is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to Covid, there were typically 25 to 30 Latin students each semester. This semester, there are 12 students in the whole program, 8 students in Latin 001 and 4 students in Latin 002. Latin Professor Mark Baker teaches Latin 001 and Latin 002 at PCC. He recently discussed the benefits of studying Latin.

“Your vocabulary is going to increase tremendously in English and actually in Spanish and in [all of] the romance languages. Your understanding of grammar is going to get stronger. You are going to understand certain parts of our own culture and customs, which are influenced by their elements,” Baker said. “And you’re just going to learn how to deal with big chunks of information and how to organize it [which] can help you at any topic, even beyond the liberal arts and the languages.”

The Romance Languages–French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Romanian–are spoken by about one seventh of the global population. Around 90 percent of the vocabulary in these languages is derived from Latin and about 60 percent of words in English are derived from Latin or Greek. In fact, 6 words in this sole sentence are Latin derivatives.

PCC French Professor Emmanuelle Remy shared that studying Latin is invaluable to learning romance languages.

“Learning Latin is a must as it gives you keys to understanding the roots of words and their meanings,” she said. “You can build your vocabulary very rapidly which will be very effective in [improving] the quality of your writing as well as the quality of your speech. And you will stand out while you are interviewed. Do it! You will not regret it! ‘Sapere aude’ or ‘dare to know.’”

Other advantages to studying Latin are listed on the PCC English, Languages and ESL division website. Specifically, the study of Latin introduces students to “ancillary disciplines, such as mythology, ancient history, archeology or etymology.” The website also points out that “Latin remains a useful background for many areas of study including law, medicine and science.”

Veronica Cranston, a former PCC Latin student who is currently studying Anthropology at California State University, Northridge, shared her feelings about studying Latin at PCC.

“Honestly, since I’m an anthropology major, learning Latin is kind of perfect for the kind of work I’m doing. Right now, I’m working a lot to research Roman mythology in context of the culture when it was circulated commonly,” Cranston said. “The stuff that I learned in Mark’s class has helped me a lot, any classicist would benefit from learning the language, as a means of understanding the implications certain words might have had back then that would be different today.”

Psychology major Myranda Jey, shared that she felt that Latin was beneficial to her understanding of languages and her studies in Psychology.

“I took Latin because the language always fascinated me,” Jey said. “I think it’s helped me know what the more clinical words mean and I definitely loved the class. [It was] super interesting with a great teacher.”

For students focused on meeting their IGETC requirements, a review of the Area 6, “Language other than English” requirement shows that completion of Latin 2 meets the Area 6 requirement whereas a student studying languages such as German, Spanish, French or Italian must complete Level 4 to meet the Area 6 requirement.