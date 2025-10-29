Share:

Spooky season is upon us, and what better way to kick off October than to attend a creepy fright night with Count Dracula. PCC’s Mainstage Theater presented the vampiric tale throughout this month, with performances from Friday, October 17 to Saturday, October 25.

Suzanne Jenner-Hunt, the director of PCC’s fall production, took a modern spin on the classically told tale of Dracula. She pinpoints feminism as one of the leading inspirations for the play by casting Doctor Van Helsing as a woman. The creepy doctor, usually told from a male lens, was played by student Marina Delgado.

“It’s something different that I think really matters to women in general. Especially for the time period that Dracula is set in, Victorian London, women weren’t really seen as people who could go to school or study something as vast as medicine. I really admire her whole being, it’s just a wonderful role to play,” Delgado shared.

Reframing a role to fit the opposite gender can potentially be tricky. Nowadays, the need for representation in any sort of production can feel forced and potentially distract from an otherwise great storyline. Delgado’s portrayal of Van Helsing on the other hand was incredibly organic, humorous, and makes one wonder if Van Helsing should have always been played by a woman.

Delgado managed to honor the spirit of the original character while continuing to breathe new life into it. The actress developed a humorous Dutch accent that mixed well with witty remarks throughout the play. The seamless collaboration between Hunt’s direction and Delgado’s performance elevated the production beyond expectation, showcasing a balance of vision, craft, and allure.

Hunt did not stop there in the surprises she had for Dracula’s production. PCC’s very own President Dr. José A. Gómez makes a wonderful appearance as Captain Swales. His eerie monologue echoed seamlessly with the sounds of rumbling thunder and crashing waves that framed his scene. His participation in the production is a true testament to the dedication all staff have for the school.

“He was so excited that we were doing Dracula that he said he’d like to be in it. And it happened that I had the part of the captain,” Hunt recalled on how she managed to secure his role in the play. “We rehearsed just a few times and I thought he was terrific.”

The creativity spread far beyond what unfolded beneath the spotlight. The production team took home the flowers for crafting a towering medieval set design and bringing the Transylvanian castle to Pasadena soil. The theater arts department grants students wonderful hands-on opportunities to partake in set design, stage managing, acting and more. It’s worth checking out for any students who have a slight inclination for exploring new creative horizons.

A stunning touch added to the final act of Dracula was the depiction of his demise. Within the walls of the makeshift castle, leading character Mina, played by Caliana Lawrence, faced off with Dracula. Tricked by seduction, the tale is ended with a stake through the vampire’s heart. A gush of blood leaks towards the audience, and Count Dracula falls to Mina’s feet. After the show, Tommy Corona, a student stage manager, let me in on a secret to how they created the death scene in front of a live audience.

“It’s pretty much a blood bag. A very thin piece of bag, and he has it under his shirt in the scene. And then when she stabs him, he just squeezes it and it goes out,” he shares, “and lighting definitely helps. Like when he gets stabbed there’s a flash of lightning – kind of distracts you from what he’s doing.”

The student-led production captivated the audience from the moment the curtain rose on opening night. What began as nervous energy backstage transformed into a seamless, confident performance under the spotlight. Once again, PCC demonstrates that it provides students not only with the tools, but the stage, to flourish, create, and shine

