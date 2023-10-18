Many students may experience an earthquake once in their lifetime when the tables vibrate underground. While the floor begins to shake, the room screams with fear. And the effects of what can happen during the earthquake. And also the high-risk danger of the ceiling falling to the floor. It can be a terrifying experience.

The Great California ShakeOut is a statewide earthquake and evacuation drill annually across California. Also, the Earthquake drill regularly starts during the third week of October. Millions of people at work, school, or home will participate in the earthquake drills. Pasadena City College is one of many colleges in California participating in the Great ShakeOut practice drill on October 19 at 10:19 a.m. All classrooms, offices, buildings, and satellite locations will be evacuated. The primary purpose is to practice in case of an actual earthquake.

PCC Students and faculty will receive Rave alerts via phone, text, or email after the evacuation starts Thursday at 10:19 a.m. All the buildings and facilities will be empty. After the drill begins, the safety procedure is going to the nearest safe area on the Colorado or Foothill campus, Rosemead campus, or the northwest campus at John Muir High School.

PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide mentions the practice drill is to help our entire community, from emergency services to faculty, staff, and students, to practice what they would do if an earthquake happened. And the chances of having an earthquake are very high. The three most important things during the drill are drop, cover, and hold on.

“When a really big earthquake happens, it can actually move very heavy stuff around, and so it is important to cover ourselves up from protection instead of being unprepared for it,” said Boekelheide.

While the chances of an earthquake are common, the great California shake-out is an excellent opportunity to practice for a possible big earthquake. Pasadena City College has evacuation zones for faculty and students. The practice drill will prevent damages or injuries from a hazardous earthquake.

Issac Rodriguez, a sophomore, says he is okay with the practice drill because it is a way to practice safety for when a big earthquake comes and prepare, especially in Los Angeles, where the earthquake can hit hard, and the building will fall.

“I think its preparations, especially in Los Angeles where the earthquake can hit hard, and the building will fall, and it can hit hard, and it can cause someone injury or killed, and everyone goes outside, and everybody will be safe, in case something like that does happen I guess you prepare for the worst case scenario,” Rodriguez said.

Drop, cover, and hold on are mandatory in an earthquake because the actions protect falling objects from injury or death and give students and faculty a chance to practice to protect themselves from a real earthquake

Ava Morales, a freshman, said she approves of the safety procedure of the California Great shake-out drill idea to have an earthquake drill to protect students and faculty from possible earthquakes.

“I think it’s a good idea for people to be prepared for an earthquake to happen so people know what to do because it can be dangerous if people don’t know the proper protocols for an earthquake,” Morales said.

The California Great ShakeOut drill is on Thursday, October 19.