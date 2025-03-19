Share:

The Creveling Lounge bubbled with chatter as young students wove around chairs and tables to mingle, some squeezing past each other to gather around the already crowded displays. Among these displays were a sleek robotic arm waving from side to side, a robotic dog made by the AI and Machine Learning Club bobbing its head, a table full of carefully crocheted colorful Möbius strips, and an underwater robotics demonstration.

PCC’s annual Pi Day Conference last week was all about AI. This two-day event, which took place on Thursday, March 13, and Saturday, March 15, was led by PCC’s own Pi Club and was “for students, by students.” It focused on fostering interest in STEM subjects and catching up with the future of technology as AI moves at breakneck speed to cement itself into everyday life.

While AI has a long history and is used in fields such as healthcare and advertising, AI tools have only recently become accessible to the general public. Now more than ever, AI is subject to intense debate and insatiable intrigue.

To Jorge Encinas, math professor and advisor to the Pi Club, it’s essential that attendees seeking to work in related fields be aware of what they are and how to use them responsibly.

“This is avant-garde; this is where the technology’s going, so we wanna make sure students have that experience and information that comes with it, you know, to make future decisions.“ said Encinas.

Students flooded in from all around the Pasadena area, including Pasadena High School and Octavia E. Butler Magnet Middle School. Attending the conference in-person and virtually through a livestream, participants piled in to get an in-depth look at programs related to math, science, and technology. Immersed in all things tech, participants were encouraged to be curious, ask field professionals questions, and learn about possible career options.

For the young students who have their hearts set on a path, the event had more to offer than hands-on demonstrations in physics, engineering, and science. It allowed anyone to join in and enjoy the company of others with the same interests or for those not mathematically inclined to experience the subject in a different light while among their peers.

To math educators like Kyle Chapman, a teacher at Burbank High School and Sierra Madre Middle School, it’s a great opportunity to show students the possibilities that are available to them.

“PCC is really helpful for [when] these students are going through these [math] classes; these are connections that they can build and maintain as they go out and have some connection back to the community. And also a lot of these ideas of things that they see here are things that they may want to start a version of as a high school club,” said Chapman.

Thursday’s conference was energetic, engaging guests with math games and activities held by PCC clubs and faculty, such as an AI application workshop and a Python workshop led by Maria Okounkova. In contrast, the second half of the event on Saturday saw a far more subdued side to the conversation. Guest speakers from Caltech, USC and Cal State LA took center stage, detailing the use cases for artificial intelligence in fields such as robotics and engineering and the future development of “Green” models that lessen the heavy environmental toll.

Behind the excitement and the mounting interest in AI, concerns were raised about the sustainability of these tools. With the emergence and growing presence of ChatGPT or the more recent Deepseek, which claims to be a more powerful and efficient model than its competitors, questions are raised about how these tools can be used ethically and applied in ways that streamline learning rather than creating shortcuts to ace tests.

Even while their peers pile their work onto the robots, others remain restrained in their usage. Students like Gizelle Leyva from Pasadena High School make full use of these tools while staying mindful of their pitfalls.

“I am a little concerned about it because I think a lot of people use it too much, and they, like, become over-reliant on it. I use it when necessary, like in some instances I do need a little bit of help and I can’t find other access to it,” said Leyva.

Despite concerns, those in the same boat as Christopher Anderson, an itinerant teacher attending the event, are optimistic about generative AI’s ability to help not only those with a direct interest in tech but also as a tool for the average learner.

“I don’t see any of this technology as a threat, I see it as the ability to enhance my class and teach these students how to use it and make sure they understand where it’s safe to use and where it’s not safe to use. You can’t fight it, advancement. Things are going to advance, so let’s teach them how to integrate and use this properly. That’s my opinion,” said Anderson.

Students from middle school up to college have grown increasingly familiar with seeking AI assistance, not only for minor everyday tasks but as a main resource for learning. However, major concerns about whether they are being used responsibly remain. The question of whether these AI tools will hinder more than help is yet to be seen.

Follow: