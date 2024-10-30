Share:

As the 2024 elections loom upon America, one of the most divisive topics that polarizes an already polarized country is the on-going conflict in the Gaza strip between Israeli forces and Hamas. The continued funding of the Israeli government by the United States has influenced many young adults’ decisions on who to vote for, or even the decision to vote entirely. Many young adults believe it is important to prioritize the actions a party takes inside the country, while many are adamant on not voting due to both parties foreign policies in regards to the ongoing conflict.

“I understand, I think that it is important to care about our policies here as an American. But I do agree and understand why people choose not to vote,” said Sebastian Hernandez, student and member of the PCC Anti-War Club.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, PCC held its very first “Teach-in” led by professor of geography Hector Agredano and Sarah Saif, secretary for the Students for Justice in Palestine (S.J.P). Agredano began by summarizing the events leading to the formation of the Israeli State, from the fall of the Ottoman Empire to the United Nations recognition of Israel as a sovereign state and its subsequent forced relocation of thousands of Palestinians.

“It’s really important that we have informational teachings and give you maps and graphs to really show the effects of what’s happening,” Agredano said.

Saif, a Pakistani Muslim American, followed this synopsis by sharing her personal experience traveling through the West Bank from Jordan and into Jerusalem in 2022. She remarks that upon entering the border crossing into the West Bank, Israeli Operations Forces asked her a series of questions that she stated were “unnecessary,” some racially targeted. These included being asked where her grandfather was born, her ethnicity, and if she was carrying explosives. After an hour of questioning where she saw Israelis and other American tourists pass by her, she was finally able to make it into the West Bank and Jerusalem where she visited the historic Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, Saif says the harassment did not stop there. She was repeatedly stopped for questioning by IOF forces when she tried to enter the mosque, and even states that the Israeli forces armed their rifles at her back as she was walking away.

A Palestinian member of the audience says Saif’s experience was not unique, and declared that he was nearly barred from entering a mosque by the IOF when he visited Palestine at merely 13 years old.

Stories like this have permeated the news since the October 7th attacks in 2023, which begs the question, how strongly will this conflict influence students’ decisions on who they are voting for? Several students who attend the Teach-In, including members of the Anti-War Club, were asked their thoughts pertaining to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and how it will affect their decision on who to vote for. Many, such as Hernandez, had close ties to the ongoing conflict, with him stating that one of his closest friends was Palestinian.

“Neither candidate has a plan for Palestine I agree with,” said Anya Kelley, secretary of the Students for Justice in Palestine and member of the Anti-War Club.

However, none of the individuals interviewed stated they will not be voting at all during the election. All who were interviewed have declared their vote towards Harris despite the controversy surrounding her support for Israel.

“Voting for Kamala gives us a better chance to address these issues,” said Diego Santioyo, another member of the Anti-War Club.

Despite this push for Harris, there is an air of dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party amongst young adults, a demographic from which they once held strong support. Many students feel they are forced to vote for one candidate over the other despite dissatisfaction with both parties policies. According to Santioyo, many feel they must “choose between a lesser of two evils.”

“[The Israeli Palestine Conflict] hasn’t really influenced it only because both parties are awful and support Israel. It’s just that one will go all out,” Hernandez said, “and the Dems are more quiet about their aggression.”

